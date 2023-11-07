Rhea Ripley to form alliance with 39-year-old superstar on WWE RAW? Exploring potential scenario

A 39-year-old star could decide to form an unlikely alliance with Rhea Ripley tonight on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit new members to the faction but has been unsuccessful so far. Drew McIntyre doesn't appear to be interested but may have second thoughts after his heartbreaking loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Jey Uso has also declined to join the group after Dominik Mysterio offered him a spot.

Ivar, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and The Miz are scheduled to compete in a massive Fatal Four-Way match tonight on WWE RAW. The winner will earn a future Intercontinental Championship bout against Gunther. Rhea Ripley could approach Ivar ahead of the match and attempt to persuade him to join The Judgment Day.

The 39-year-old is currently a part of The Viking Raiders, but his tag team partner, Erik, recently underwent neck surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Ripley could guarantee the big man a victory during tonight's Fatal Four-Way by interfering in the match on WWE RAW.

Ripley could also point out to Ivar that every single member of The Judgment Day is currently a champion. Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history and seems to be unstoppable at the moment.

However, The Judgment Day could help even the odds against Imperium and help Ivar capture his first singles championship in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals she is obsessed with Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Torrie Wilson recently shared that she is obsessed with WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Torrie Wilson praised the Women's World Champion. She admitted she is obsessed with Ripley and noted that the 27-year-old is "killing it" on WWE RAW.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [From 05:32 – 06:05]

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful faction in the company after The Bloodline has started to crumble. Only time will tell if any more superstars will join the heel faction on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

