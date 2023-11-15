Rhea Ripley to get romantically involved with former WWE Champion and betray Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility!

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the biggest names in WWE over the last year and a half. The Eradicator has also elevated Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day to a whole new level. The heel group is currently one of the hottest things in pro wrestling. However, a new union seemed to have formed on RAW last night which could spell doom for Dirty Dom.

Drew McIntyre has displayed a different side of himself over the last few weeks. The Scottish Warrior finally turned heel on RAW this Monday as he took out Jey Uso with Claymore, costing the former Bloodline member and Cody Rhodes the Unified Tag Team Titles. The former WWE Champion went on to shake Rhea Ripley's hands, confirming his alliance with The Judgment Day.

While Mami has been faithful toward Dominik Mysterio so far, a new romantic angle involving Drew McIntyre could certainly add a dimension to the storyline. The Women's World Champion's recent posts have already got the fans talking about a potential on-screen relationship between the two.

Dirty Dom's has hit his stride ever since he got paired with Rhea Ripley and a betrayal from the latter has the potential to further elevate him on the card.

WWE Hall of Famer says Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre look like a power couple

This closing shot of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre standing alongside Rhea Ripley after The Scottish Warrior finally embraced his villainous side.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was also mesmerized by the epic moment, stating that the duo looked like a power couple out there.

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them. I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Drew McIntyre is likely to join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series for the WarGames match. There are rumors that Randy Orton could make his much-anticipated return to side with the babyfaces.

