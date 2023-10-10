Rhea Ripley to help her rival win important match on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential swerve

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are currently at loggerheads with Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW. The latter made her shocking return on the September 11 episode of RAW and obliterated both women during their match.

Since then, both Ripley and Rodriguez have been on the warpath to seek retribution from the Irresistible Force. Raquel will finally get her vengeance on Nia Jax tonight on RAW, as both women will lock horns in a one-on-one match.

There is a good possibility that Rhea Ripley will play a vital role in the match's outcome, as she might help her rival secure a victory over Jax. The Eradicator has been rampant over The Annihilator and would seemingly make sure to cost her the bout tonight.

However, Nia Jax losing a match at this point looks quite implausible, as WWE would make sure not to halt her momentum. Nonetheless, Ripley could interfere in the bout, ending in a No Disqualification.

These could pave the way for all three women to settle their unfinished business with each other in a triple-threat match at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how things shape up tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Has WWE injected Rhea Ripley into multiple storylines?

Rhea Ripley's popularity has been at an all-time high, and her majestic aura is becoming bigger with each passing day. She is currently one of the main attractions on the main roster and is involved in multiple storylines.

The Eradicator is currently working in her women's division as she is feuding with Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RW. While Ripley has been at loggerheads with Rodriguez for a while now, Jax has become part of the mix lately.

The three women will likely settle it out in a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship in the upcoming premium live event. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is also heavily involved in The Judgment Day's storyline.

She has been protecting the group from imploding and has been moving its wagons on the main roster. Mami has been playing a vital role in The Judgment Day's business, as she recently went to SmackDown to have a deal with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline.

Rhea Ripley has also been appearing at NXT lately with Dominik Mysterio, as the latter is currently the NXT North American Champion. Therefore, it will be safe to say that WWE has been harnessing her, injecting her into multiple storylines.