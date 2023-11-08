Rhea Ripley to induct former champion into The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series? Exploring potential deja vu moment

The WWE Universe and various insiders have been speculating for months regarding the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Many questioned if the show would have a big WarGames Match or not. At Crown Jewel 2023, it was confirmed that the match type would indeed be returning.

On a recent episode of RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that The Judgment Day would fight Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso inside the brutal structure in a Men's WarGames Match. Interestingly, JD McDonagh is set to represent The Judgment Day even though he is not yet officially a part of the faction.

Despite The Irish Ace not being accepted into The Judgment Day quite yet, that could change at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. In fact, Rhea Ripley herself may welcome McDonagh to the stable if the company opts to replicate a major Bloodline angle from a year prior.

Last year, Sami Zayn was in a similar position where JD McDonagh is now. He was always hanging out with The Bloodline, but he was not an official member of the Samoan faction. It took Sami's big betrayal of Kevin Owens and the subsequent sacrifice of their friendship to help the stable win at Survivor Series WarGames 2022 to earn him an official role in the "family."

If McDonagh manages to enter the dangerous cage and help The Judgment Day stand tall, perhaps while sacrificing himself, Rhea and the other members could finally see the value in McDonagh. From there, The Irish Ace could become an official member of the fearsome faction.

Two other matches have been confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2023

While fans are eagerly anticipating the aforementioned Men's WarGames Match, Survivor Series 2023 will also feature two other bouts. These matches were confirmed for the Chicago event on the most recent episode of RAW.

Firstly, another Judgment Day member will be in action when Rhea Ripley defends her coveted Women's World Championship. The Eradicator will defend her title against former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

Stark earned the opportunity to clash with Rhea by winning an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal. The final two superstars in the match were Zoey herself and Shayna Baszler. Despite the two teaming up lately, they fought quite hard, but Stark won in the end.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line in Chicago. Gunther will defend his coveted prize against one of the few men who is more recognizable with the title than The Ring General, The Miz.

The A-Lister won a Fatal-4 Way Match to earn the title shot. He defeated Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet, although the finish may not have been what the creative team initially had in mind. Regardless, The Miz is moving on to the big event in the Windy City.

