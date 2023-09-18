Rhea Ripley to lose title to surprise challenger? 4 ways Jade Cargill could debut in WWE 

Could Jade Cargill be on her way to WWE? If reports are to be believed, that is very likely to be the case. At the very least, PWInsider has reported that the talented wrestler will be at the Performance Center this week.

This, of course, means that her contract with All Elite Wrestling has officially expired. The former TBS Champion had a massive winning streak in AEW. Upon losing, she left television for quite some time before briefly returning recently.

Almost as soon as she returned, Jade lost to Kris Statlander. The news then broke, courtesy of Sean Ross Sapp, that her time in the company was just about over. It appears that the rumors were accurate and she could very well be World Wrestling Entertainment bound.

Supposing Jade is truly moving to the biggest wrestling company in the world, there's a lot for her to do and experience. This article will look at a handful of ways the titanic promotion could debut the incredibly fit former champion.

Below are four ways Jade Cargill could debut in WWE.

#4. Jade Cargill could be hyped up as WWE NXT's latest major signing

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT has evolved and changed a lot over the years. It started as a wacky competition show, before becoming a more standard developmental brand. From there, it became the home to indie sensations and the best wrestling in the world. It was later re-branded to 2.0, which focused fully on developing the stars of tomorrow.

Today, NXT is in a new era. The white & gold brand is a blend of 2.0 and the NXT of old, offering some of the best wrestling talent in the world along with focusing on developing talent. With that in mind, they could utilize an old trope to truly make Jade's impending WWE debut all the more special.

Triple H and NXT loved to hype up new signings. They would have the talent in the crowd at a big show, and make it clear that they're the biggest un-signed star in the world. Shawn Michaels and NXT could approach Jade Cargill's debut in a similar manner, perhaps having her appear in the crowd at NXT No Mercy.

#3. She could be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is unquestionably a star. In fact, she's one of the biggest superstars in all of WWE, regardless of gender. She's also the reigning Women's World Champion. She captured the title prior to it being re-branded, back at WrestleMania, where she defeated Charlotte Flair.

Since winning the belt, Rhea has been on a tear. The Eradicator has managed to defeat the likes of Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, & Raquel Rodriguez in both title and non-title matches. She is picking off superstars one by one.

If Jade Cargill does indeed go to WWE, however, The Ripper may have a serious challenger on her hands. Jade spent most of her time in AEW undefeated, meaning she knows what a reign of dominance looks like.

What could happen if the two titans clashed? Which star is more capable of running the division? Who knows, Jade could even debut by dethroning Ripley.

#2. Jade could feud with Becky Lynch on either RAW or NXT

Expand Tweet

One of the few women in WWE who can stand up to Rhea Ripley's role as the top star in the women's division is Becky Lynch. The Man has been either the most popular, or one of the most popular stars, of any gender in the company for many years now.

She also recently won championship gold. Big Time Becks made her return to NXT, after spending years on WWE's main roster. She defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the coveted NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

While most expect Tiffany to pursue The Man in an attempt to regain the belt, a different option could be fun. Becky could stand tall and offer an open challenge for her belt, only for Jade to be the one to accept it. Debuting against Big Time Becks is about as special as it gets today.

#1. She could join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is one of the most successful factions in WWE over the past few years, perhaps only behind Judgment Day and The Bloodline. The stable debuted just over a year ago at SummerSlam, and has won gold three times since then.

Bayley is the leader of the crew, with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY also part of the faction. The duo of Kai and SKY won the Women's Tag Team Titles twice, while IYO is now the reigning WWE Women's Champion. Still, despite their success, not everything is perfect for the group.

Dakota Kai is injured and the pair of Bayley and IYO often suffer from miscommunication. The group will need somebody new to fight off the likes of Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. Could Jade potentially debut by joining the group, perhaps even taking over the leadership role?

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here