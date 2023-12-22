Rhea Ripley to lose her Women's World title to 31-year-old WWE star? Exploring potential title change

Rhea Ripley has proven time and time again that she is one of the most dominant champions in WWE today. Not only can she brawl with her fellow female stars but also the male roster, all the while managing The Judgment Day. However, one star is interested in trying her chances.

One star Rhea Ripley has crossed paths with recently is Ivy Nile. The 31-year-old is tied with The Creed Brothers. They were contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Both women got physical this week on RAW during their group's title match, and they will meet once again next year.

The Eradicator will defend the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile at WWE Day 1, a special episode of Monday Night RAW, on January 1, 2024. While Ivy is a tough and worthy opponent, next month might not be her time to hold gold.

The 31-year-old may have been wrestling in NXT since 2020 but only recently joined the main roster. Although she is a talented superstar, she still needs to get her name and character across to a new audience. Primarily since she mainly exists within The Creed Brothers.

Ivy also has just wrestled twice on the Monday Night RAW brand. Both matches were number one contender matches. The first was a Battle Royal for a chance at the Women's World title, and the other was a Four Way match for the Women's Tag Team titles. With this in mind, she won't look like a strong and legitimate champion.

Ivy may not win the Women's World title against Rhea Ripley, but it will help her character. She could further display her abilities and gain sympathy from fans, showcasing that she could have the capabilities of a future champion.

What factor is Ivy Nile lacking according to a wrestling veteran?

Rhea and Ivy stared down at each other last week on RAW

The 31-year-old already has the necessary skills and strength to be a WWE Superstar. However, Vince Russo believes she still lacks one important factor in her character.

On a previous episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer doubted Ivy's chances of getting over as he doesn't see the IT Factor in the RAW star.

“The IT factor in professional wrestling is out the window. There was a point in time, bro, where the only way you were getting on the roster was if you had the IT factor. That was the only way you ever get on… those days are so fr*****g gone, bro.”

What short message did Ivy Nile have for Rhea Ripley?

While most stars are scared of Mami, the same can't be said for Ivy. In a recent tweet, she expressed excitement about her upcoming Women's World Championship match.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley's Women's World title reign will be cut short next year.