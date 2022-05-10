Rhea Ripley may find new life in WWE as part of The Judgment Day

The foundation of WWE shook when longtime fan favorite Edge turned heel recently, displaying a dark side that he hasn't flashed since his days with the Brood.

His new WWE faction, The Judgment Day, began with himself and fellow convert Damian Priest, who found himself frustrated after dropping the United States Championship.

But the Rated-R Superstar and The Archer of Infamy weren't alone for long.

At WrestleMania Backlash, beleaguered women's star Rhea Ripley made her presence felt, helping Edge to a big victory over AJ Styles. Not only does this move make perfect sense for the group, but it's also a huge boost for Ripley herself.

After her initial push had stalled out, this will be the perfect shot in the arm for a once-promising prospect. This move gives Ripley a fresh coat of paint.

Rhea Ripley brings a whole new dimension to The Judgment Day

The talented Australian grappler is already a former NXT and RAW Women's Champion, but there is a perception that she's been an underachiever. In many ways, this is a fair analysis, considering Ripley was put on a rocket ship for success when she was initially called up.

After dropping the title to Charlotte Flair, she moved on to some tag team mash-ups that really left her in the Twilight Zone as far as being a serious contender. Her singles career had stalled, so it was time for a change.

Now, an even more aggressive Rhea Ripley stands next to heavy hitters Edge and Priest. Make no mistake, this group is going to get plenty of face time on WWE television, so she will be back in a well-deserved spotlight.

Ripley showed off her mean streak this week against ex-partner Liv Morgan. She brutalized her former friend and then continued the assault after the bell. She's displaying the type of behavior that all great heels possess when they're ready to go on a winning streak in pursuit of championship gold.

Right now? Rhea Ripley is in the catbird seat as far as a new chapter in her career. She's alongside a Hall of Famer and a fellow, proven WWE Superstar. This unholy trio is poised to do big things going forward. Ripley will only benefit from her association with this quick-emerging supergroup.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley joining Edge and Damian Priest in Judgment Day? Will this set her on a path to winning the RAW Women's Championship? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Ken Norris