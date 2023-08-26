Rhea Ripley to reignite feud with 41-year-old veteran? Potential spoiler for match vs Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley is one of the superstars who is traveling to India for the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event. WWE India recently posted images of the superstars who will be part of the show on its Instagram handle. Only three women were featured on the post, including Natalya, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

Surprisingly, The Eradicator was collaged together in a picture with Natalya, which sparked a whirlpool of speculation that the two of them would potentially lock horns at the Indian live event. This is quite possible, as both superstars have crossed paths multiple times on the main roster.

WWE could possibly look to reignite their rivalry for one night, as live events need not correspond to current storylines and are often only for the fans' entertainment. Indian fans will love to watch a showdown between the 41-year-old veteran and Mami.

Moreover, WWE will look to bring at least one World Champion from both the men's and women's divisions. With Rhea Ripley being advertised for the show, it leaves a potential spoiler for her match against Raquel Rodriguez, which will take place at Payback ahead of the Indian live event.

Neither Rodriguez nor Iyo Sky have been advertised for Superstar Spectacle so far, which drops a major hint. Therefore, The Judgment Day member being featured on the show could be a potential spoiler that she will likely vanquish Raquel Rodriguez and retain her Women's World Championship at Payback.

Reasons why Rhea Ripley's title reign has potentially remained lackluster so far

Rhea Ripley is one of the rising stars in the company, and WWE is on a mission to make her one of the top stars in the Women's Division. However, The Eradicator's title reign has arguably remained insignificant so far on the main roster.

One of the reasons behind this is that WWE has been injecting her into faction-based storylines with The Judgment Day instead of focusing on her singles feuds. Due to a lack of her own storylines, she has failed to thrive as a champion and prove her sheer tenacity.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley has failed to establish herself as a fighting champion since winning the title, as she doesn't tend to defend her title at most premium live events. This is one of the factors that has potentially been damaging her credibility as the Women's World Champion.

One of the other reasons is that the company has failed to create worthy opponents that look like legitimate threats to her. Due to this, her matches look one-sided, and fans easily determine the inevitable outcomes of them, which has in turn been making her title reign lackluster.

