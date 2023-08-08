Rhea Ripley to retire 49-year-old male WWE legend? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley has been a force to reckon with as The Eradicator of The Judgement Day. The current Women's World Champion has made easy work of whatever challenge WWE has put in front of her so far.

Apart from dominating the Women's divisions, Ripley has terrorized some of the male superstars of the company, standing tall over them on several occasions. Now, it seems Mami could retire a 49-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

The superstar in question here is none other than WWE legend Edge. For those unaware, Rhea Ripley recently teased a potential feud against The Rated-R Superstar on social media. Replying to a post on Twitter, Ripley expressed her desire to be Edge's final opponent in WWE.

As you may know, The Eradicator and The Rated-R Superstar share quite a bit of history between them. It was Edge who inducted Ripley into The Judgment faction. However, the heel stable soon turned on The Rated-R Superstar resulting in his ouster from the group. Following that, Edge and Beth Pheonix were involved in a heated feud with the faction.

Given their history plus the recent tease, it could be that WWE is planning to give Ripley a Chyna-esque push, awarding her the honor of retiring Edge. If so, this would surely elevate Ripley's WWE career to new levels.

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley

The Prince, Finn Balor, recently heaped massive praise on his stablemate Rhea Ripley. The former Universal Champion admired Ripley for her unparalleled charisma while citing her importance in The Judgment Day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Balor said

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off on everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very person have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian."

On another note, Ripley is currently involved in a program with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. While the pair was rumored to collide with each other for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2023, the high-profile encounter didn't materialize.

#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jCkDULkURM Fed up with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE getting in her business, WWE Women’s World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE torments the duo by attacking Rodriguez’s leg in a heinous backstage assault.

However, a potential match between Big Mami Cool and The Eradicator seems inevitable, and it could be only a matter of time before it happens.

