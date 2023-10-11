Rhea Ripley's birthday: 5 accomplishments Mami has achieved in her WWE career so far

Rhea Ripley celebrates her 27th birthday today and has more than one reason to celebrate it. She joined WWE when she was only 21 and has accomplished multiple things in the past six years, which will only be added to in upcoming years.

For this list, we will look at five things Rhea Ripley has done in the Stamford-based promotion from her time in NXT UK to being part of The Judgment Day.

#5. Inaugural WWE NXT UK Women's Champion

Expand Tweet

Rhea signed with WWE in 2017 and first appeared during the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament but failed to advance after the second round. In 2018, she debuted a new look and attitude and joined NXT UK.

She became the brand's inaugural women's champion by competing in an eight-woman tournament. She defeated the likes of Xia Brookside, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm to capture the title. The win also made her the first Australian champion in WWE history.

#4. Fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion

Expand Tweet

After winning the NXT UK Women's title, winning gold has been easy to obtain for The Eradicator. She won the NXT Women's Championship in December 2019, the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 37, the Women's Tag Team title in September 2021, and the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39.

Aside from being the fifth Women's Grandslam Champion, Ripley was also the fastest to complete it in 1,200 days. Of the five women, she was also the only one who won the NXT UK Women's title.

#3. Historic Women's Royal Rumble record

There have been many record-making statistics made in the Royal Rumble. Simply winning the bout is not enough to cement a history in the event, but The Eradicator hit two birds with one stone in her 2023 performance.

Rhea Ripley entered the first spot in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. She lasted 61 minutes and 8 seconds, giving her the record for the longest time lasted in a Women's Rumble. She defeated Bianca Belair's 57 minutes and 10 seconds record from 2021. Ripley was also the first woman to win the Rumble after entering from the very first entry spot.

#2. Rhea Ripley showed dominance even in the men's division

It's rare to see female WWE stars go up against male superstars, especially in recent times. However, fans and professionals alike know that Rhea could easily go head-to-head with some of the members in the male division, something she has already done.

She won an intergender match with Akira Tozawa, body-slammed a 290lb Luke Gallows, fearlessly faced off with Solo Sikoa, taunted The Bloodline, and even smashed Wes Lee on a table.

#1. Led The Judgment Day to success

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley may not have been the one to found The Judgment Day or be named the group's official leader, but it's hard to deny that without her success, the group would not be this successful.

The Women's World Champion helped elevate Dominik Mysterio's character by being his on-screen girlfriend. He became a big enough star to have a title match and won the NXT North American Championship. She also reconciled the partnership between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, which resulted in them winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Although Priest and Balor recently lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, there's no doubt that Rhea Ripley will be by their side to help them win it back.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE