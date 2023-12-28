Rhea Ripley's forgotten ally to return after 187 days to win the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley has been marching ahead as Women's World Champion in WWE since April 2023. Her past could come back to haunt her as early as Royal Rumble 2024 if an absent superstar makes a surprise return.

Ripley's alliance with Judgment Day has helped fine-tune her heel character and become one of the most dominant women in sports entertainment. WWE has done well to book her as a top champion in the company over the past several months.

The upcoming women's Royal Rumble match could crown Rhea Ripley's challenger for WrestleMania in 2024. It will be one of the biggest events in recent memory that could see the return of many top superstars.

Fans could see Mami's forgotten ally, Liv Morgan, return during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Ripley and Morgan had a brief partnership that ended with the former attacking the latter.

Morgan was sidelined due to an injury after an attack by Rhea Ripley on the July 24, 2023 episode of RAW. She has been away for a long time, and it will be 187 days by the time the Royal Rumble is held on January 27, 2024.

Liv Morgan could return during the multi-woman bout and hold her own to become the final survivor. She has previously won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and WWE could reward her with a chance to headline WrestleMania.

Morgan has suffered many setbacks recently, including a couple of injuries and an arrest. However, she could be available to compete at the Royal Rumble, where she could be one of the surprise entrants.

Expand Tweet

Since Morgan was injured by Rhea Ripley, it would be fitting to see her win the Royal Rumble bout and immediately challenge Mami for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40. Winning the championship at The Show of Shows would be an incredible career booster for the 29-year-old.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's former partner was recently arrested by the police

Rhea Ripley is currently very comfortable as a top member of Judgment Day and the reigning Women's World Champion. She could come across her biggest threat following the Royal Rumble if Liv Morgan returns and wins the 30-woman elimination match.

Morgan was recently arrested for possession of marijuana. However, the charge did not make sense to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who took to his 83 Weeks podcast to call the entire situation a "joke."

"I know people that listen to me think, 'Oh, he's such a hardcore conservative,' which is absolutely not the case. [I'm] very conservative on some things, but I'm very socially liberal about others. I think the whole marijuana thing is a joke. I think the fact that she had a ticket because there was a vape pen in her car is just a silly a** joke. I don't get that, there must have been something — that cop must have been having a really bad day, or maybe it was his or her first day on the job. I don't know, but that's just silly. I'm glad there is no heat," he said.

WWE seemingly handed Liv Morgan a one-month suspension following her arrest. However, that won't save Rhea Ripley from her, as the suspension period will end by Royal Rumble 2024, where the former champion could make her comeback to target Mami's gold.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan return to become Rhea Ripley's next big challenger in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.