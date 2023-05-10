Rhea Ripley's title reign could be in danger if 27-year-old star signs with WWE

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has captivated the WWE Universe with her display of immense dominance. The notorious 'Mami' has overpowered both men and women, from body-slamming Luke Gallows to knocking out Zelina Vega with just a kick at Backlash. However, she may find her match in a fellow female star.

Known for her brute strength in the indies, Jordynne Grace has been a standout performer in IMPACT Wrestling. The two-time Knockouts World Champion boasts wins over Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kiera Hogan, among other prolific stars. Her contract with the promotion expired recently, and she is officially a free agent.

The 27-year-old powerhouse mirrors Rhea Ripley's WWE career in many aspects. Both The Eradicator and Grace started as good ol' smiling babyfaces but later made a name for themselves as serious, no-nonsense heels. They are both not afraid to take the fight to their male counterparts, either. While Ripley overpowered Gallows, Grace gave Matt Cardona a run for his money during an intergender match in 2022.

Jordynne Grace is among the few female wrestlers who are capable of outshining the other 'muscle mommy' of wrestling. Due to their similarities, the two forces are destined to clash someday. The former IMPACT star has expressed a desire to fight Rhea Ripley, and now that she is a free agent, fans might get this match sooner rather than later.

Jordynne Grace vs. Rhea Ripley could be a slobberknocker in WWE

Jordynne Grace is planning to hang up her boots but may not do so until her list of dream opponents is checked off. She is planning to get Gail Kim to come out of retirement while also imagining a blockbuster showdown with IMPACT's new signing, Trinity (fka Naomi)

During an interview on K & S WrestleFest, Grace also named Rhea Ripley on her bucket list of opponents. She mentioned that she is good friends with The Judgment Day member and is definitely planning to go one-on-one with her.

"I think it'd be really, really awesome," said Grace about a match with Ripley. "I feel like she's undergone a kind of a similar transformation to me from when she first started in wrestling [...] she looked very different than she does now, so I definitely would love to wrestle her."

She said much the same thing about Rhea Ripley in October 2022. As of now, Jordynne has other burdens. Grace will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts Title at Under Siege on Friday, May 26, with the added stipulation that if she loses, she won't be able to challenge her again.

What are your thoughts on this dream Clash of the Titans? Let us know in the comments section below.

