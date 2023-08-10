Rhea Ripley sends 6-word warning ahead of WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley has delivered a bold message ahead of WWE Payback 2023 next month.

SummerSlam 2023 is in the books, and WWE is already on to its next premium live event. Triple H shared a new poster for Payback that exclusively featured The Judgment Day. Next month's premium live event will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Judgment Day faction has been dealing with some issues as of late. The group has begun to drift apart after Damian Priest captured the Money in the Bank briefcase in London on July 1st. Seth Rollins has been able to defeat Finn Balor at Money in the Bank and again at SummerSlam this past Saturday night to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Damian Priest was involved in the finish of both matches and was not on the same page with Balor once again this past Monday night on RAW.

After the new poster for WWE Payback 2023 was revealed, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a bold message ahead of the premium live event next month.

"The Judgment Day runs WWE Payback ⚖️," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley sends cryptic message following WWE SummerSlam

The tension within The Judgment Day is seemingly at a breaking point, and Rhea Ripley sent a cryptic message on social media following SummerSlam.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular groups in WWE but is having a difficult time as of late. Finn Balor was determined to get revenge on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, but it wasn't meant to be. The inaugural Universal Champion came up short against The Visionary once again and appears to be blaming Damian Priest for the loss.

After SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley shared a cryptic message on social media. The Women's World Champion noted that despite The Judgment Day's world being a "dumpster fire" at the moment, she can always rely on Dominik Mysterio.

"Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat 🔥," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mEGdNbpzQf Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat

Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest has attempted to write off the dysfunction within The Judgment Day as a "lack of communication" in the past, but it has become much more than that. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day on RAW and at the Payback premium live event next month in Pittsburgh.

Do you think Finn Balor will leave The Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here