Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and 7-time world champion to return before Money in the Bank? The truth revealed after potential WWE RAW spoiler goes viral

Rhea Ripley is among the couple of superstars who aren't active on WWE TV at the moment. The other top names who have been written off for the time being are Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns. The Visionary and The Tribal Chief have taken a hiatus following WrestleMania XL while Big Time Becks' contract has expired. The Eradicator is healing from a shoulder injury she suffered shortly after WrestleMania XL.

Interestingly, a poster for the July 1st, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW showcases Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch. Ideally, this would indicate that the superstars will be present for the show at TD Garden in Boston, but unfortunately, the poster cannot be taken as a confirmation about the same.

While yes, if WWE has plans of bringing them back for the July 1st, 2024 episode, it can. However, the promotional element used on the poster is from the advertisement WWE had used previously. In fact, the same promotional element has been used on different occasions by other WWE fans to promote an event. Hence, there is no confirmation or indication that Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, or Becky Lynch are returning on July 1st, 2024.

Furthermore, WWE's official website currently lists only Jey Uso for the July 1st, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley will be returning to a different Judgement Day

Ever since The Eradicator has taken time off to heal her shoulder injury, Liv Morgan has been sowing the seeds to break the faction. Her ultimate goal is to take everything from Rhea Ripley, and after the Women's World Champion, The Judgment Day is what The Eradicator has to lean upon in WWE.

Staying true to her motive, Liv Morgan has been laser-focused on Dominik Mysterio, given Ripley and Mysterio's on-screen relationship. Morgan's goal is to have 'Dirty Dom' replace Ripley with her.

On the other hand, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have shown signs of aligning with Liv Morgan when they tried to stop Mysterio from helping Becky Lynch in the rematch for the Women's World Championship. Finally, Carlito has somehow managed to make himself a part of The Judgment Day, so that's something The Eradicator will need to get used to!

