Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Former champion to return after 103 days and cost Mami in the Fatal 5 Way match? Analyzing possible interference

Rhea Ripley is a juggernaut in the WWE women's division. In the process of rising to the top, Ripley has made some foes down the line, one of which could possibly return at Crown Jewel 2023 looking for vengeance.

The name in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old has bad blood with The Eradicator, as the latter is the reason for her being out of action. Ripley obliterated Morgan and injured her on the July 24, 2023, episode of RAW.

Since then, the former Women's Champion has not been seen on WWE television. Liv Morgan could return at Crown Jewel and hunt down the Women's World Champion in her fatal five-way match, possibly costing her the championship.

Morgan's return is highly anticipated, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, could be the right place for it. It is because WWE might look to pull off some surprises for the spectacle, and the former champion's return could be one of those.

If the 29-year-old costs The Eradicator her title, it will herald a new chapter in her rivalry with the latter. Moreover, the title will see a new direction on Monday Night RAW.

Possibility of Liv Morgan returning to cost Rhea Ripley her championship

Liv Morgan was last seen on television on the July 24 episode of Monday Night RAW. She went on hiatus after a vicious attack from Rhea Ripley, and fans have been expecting her return since then.

However, the possibility of Morgan returning at Crown Jewel to cost The Eradicator her championship is quite low. It is because there are currently no updates about her status, and she is expected to be recovering from her injury.

BWE also reported that she was getting back in shape, which seems to indicate that she is not yet 100% for an in-ring return. Besides, Liv Morgan is currently exploring other ventures outside the realm of WWE during her recovery process.

She recently made her debut on the silver screen in the movie The Kill Room and shared her experience regarding the same. Thus, the RAW star returning at Crown Jewel is doubtful.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley losing the Women's World Championship at this point looks like a far-fetched scenario with her being in a red-hot state. The Eradicator is dominating the roster along with The Judgment Day.

