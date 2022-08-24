"I love you" - Ric Flair's heartfelt words to legend before his last match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair had an emotional conversation with a legendary wrestling promoter before competing in his last match on July 31.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. Jerry Jarrett, Jeff’s father, attended the event and spoke to The Nature Boy shortly before the match.

Discussing the show with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry Jarrett disclosed what he and Flair said to each other:

“I just told him, ‘Ric, I admire you and your career. There’s never been one like it,’ and he hugged my neck and whispered in my ear, ‘I love you and I appreciate all you’ve done for the business, and I appreciate you being here tonight.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.’ He was very gracious.” [4:01-4:31]

Is Ric Flair going to wrestle again?

The much-anticipated tag team match was advertised as Ric Flair’s final in-ring encounter. However, the 16-time world champion has dropped hints over the last three weeks that he might wrestle again.

The 73-year-old said on his “To Be The Man” podcast that he regrets referring to his recent match as the last of his career.

“I wish I hadn't said it was my last match,” Flair admitted. “That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said, ‘Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.’”

Paul Roma briefly aligned with Flair as a member of The Four Horsemen in 1993. Earlier this week, he challenged his former stablemate to a one-on-one match.

Should Ric Flair wrestle again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

