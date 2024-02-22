Ric Flair to terminate his AEW contract at the behest of The Rock? Exploring the possibility

Ric Flair has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over four decades and has worked for numerous companies, including WWE, WCW, TNA, NWA, and AEW.

Currently, The Nature Boy is linked with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, which he joined last October after agreeing to a multi-year deal with the promotion. Flair's AEW contract is largely covered by his Woooooo! Energy drink sponsors.

He has not been a regular part of AEW programming and has limitedly turned up to accompany Sting on his retirement tour. However, the first-ever two-time WWE Hall of Famer may part ways with AEW soon, as his biopic is currently under production thanks to WWE Superstar The Rock.

The Rock returned to WWE recently as a performer and as a member of TKO's Board of Directors, the parent company of the Stamford-based promotion.

With The Great One's Seven Bucks Productions working on the project, he would want to promote it with all guns blazing in WWE. The Nature Boy has a huge fan base in the Stamford-based promotion and WWE would not want to promote something related to an AEW-affiliated personality. Hence, Ric Flair may have to part ways with Tony Khan's promotion if he wants the former to promote his biopic.

If the biopic is set for release before the expiration of his AEW contract, he may leave the company. Otherwise, he would just wait for his contract to expire.

Ric Flair initially wanted to return to WWE before joining AEW

Ric Flair's decision to debut in AEW instead of returning to WWE raised eyebrows. The Nature Boy coming back to the Stamford-based promotion would have made more sense as one of his closest friends, Triple H, is in charge.

Soon after he signed with AEW, Flair revealed to ESPN that he first reached out to WWE to sign a deal with them, but the company was not interested in bringing him back.

"Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us; they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan; Tony called me; I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone; and here we are."

Ric Flair will probably be with AEW until the Revolution pay-per-view next month, where Sting will wrestle his retirement match.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE