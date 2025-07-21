Rising fan-favorite star to be written off WWE TV after a shocking incident on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be a pivotal stage ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The feuds and storyline will shift gears, and fans can expect some major things from Adam Pearce tonight. However, it could be a dreadful night for a fan-favorite star who might suffer a brutal beatdown, following which he might disappear from the programming.Karrion Kross could be written off television after getting slaughtered at the hands of Sami Zayn tonight. The Doom Walker, who has become one of the most loved stars among fans lately, is set to face the Canadian in a match tonight. Kross has been trying to get under Zayn's skin for the past few months and has made his life miserable. However, the latter could finally put an end to this saga tonight.Sami Zayn could step into this match, not to win, but to obliterate Karrion Kross and put an end to him once and for all. He could unleash a merciless attack on The Doom Walker during the match, annihilating him. The nature of the attack could be so severe that Kross could be stretchered backstage, following which he might be gone from WWE for an indefinite period.Karrion Kross' WWE contract will reportedly expire sometime in August. There has been a buzz that he is yet to sign a new deal with the company. With uncertainty looming, the creative could write him off television. If the Stamford-based promotion strikes a new deal with the former NXT Champion, they could bring him back with a fresh touch following a potential break.Besides, SummerSlam is on the horizon, and Triple H might focus on the feuds and storylines that will feature on the spectacle. Hence, they could end the Karrion Kross-Sami Zayn saga on RAW to put the spotlight on something else. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold tonight, but this is nothing but speculation for now.Karrion Kross to part ways with WWE after SummerSlam?Karrion Kross has become a fan-favorite superstar in the company since WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe has been enjoying his character work very much, which makes him one of the most over stars on the roster. However, he has yet to reach a new deal, as per reports from Fightful.This puts a big question mark on his future in the company. The Stamford-based promotion typically renews a superstar's contract several months prior to its expiration. However, in Karrion Kross' case, WWE has yet to offer him a new deal, despite his current contract being just a month away from expiring.However, the chances of The Doom Walker getting released are very low, as he is one of the most talked-about stars. Besides, his merchandise has also been creating storms in the WWE Shop lately. The only reason the company has not renewed Kross' deal yet could be to keep a sense of unpredictability.Given his rapid rise in popularity, WWE may have some major plans for him following SummerSlam. That said, it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Karrion Kross.