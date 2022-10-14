"Let him in"- Rising WWE star comments on speculations about him joining Bray Wyatt's stable

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller commented on possibly being a part of Bray Wyatt's rumored "Wyatt 6" faction.

Rumor mills have been abuzz with speculation ever since The Eater of the Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Bray's entrance at Extreme Rules featured Firefly Funhouse characters come to life in the audience, hinting that he may soon lead a stable of his own.

In one of his promo videos, Grayson Waller added fuel to the fire as he was spotted with The Fiend's iconic head lantern. This led many to believe that he is set to be a member of Wyatt's group.

The NXT star recently took to Twitter to address those speculations. In a video posted online, Waller stated that he was simply trolling fans with the lantern in the background and tweeted the eagle emoji just for fun.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Bray Wyatt's rumored "Wyatt 6" stable

Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules was one of the most captivating entrances of all time. The appearance of individuals dressed as characters from Wyatt's earlier Firefly Funhouse segments bolstered the rumors that he will once more be surrounded by a faction.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Wyatt 6 is in WWE's immediate plans. Dave added that the promotion has long-term plans for the faction that could continue until WrestleMania.

“There is all kinds of speculation regarding the identities of the Wyatt 6 group. There is also said to be a long-term plan for the group up to WrestleMania.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Dave added that AEW star Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) was also considered a potential group member, but those plans couldn't come to fruition. Bray's real-life brother and former WWE star Bo Dallas is also expected to return to WWE soon and could play a major part in the faction.

After giving the fans a “Revel in what you are” tease on Raw, Bray Wyatt will be present on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see what The Eater of the Worlds has in store for everyone after more than a year away from professional wrestling.

