Rival wrestling company to be highlighted, top star interviewed - 5 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network & Peacock programming has been relatively limited as of late. Except for WrestleMania week, incoming content hasn't exactly been flooding in. While that seemingly isn't changing, there is a slight uptick in new programming this weekend.

A handful of programs were added throughout the week ahead of this weekend's programming. Monday saw a new episode of RAW Talk air. Tuesday had last week's edition of NXT made available.

Wednesday's uploads included a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW along with a new episode of The Bump featuring Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

Five new full-length shows will be added to the archives this weekend. This includes the return of indie programming, SmackDown stars being interviewed, and new in-ring action.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be added to the WWE Network & Peacock archives. The program will air at 12 PM EST on Saturday, April 22. It may be available on-demand slightly before or after the noon premiere.

The series features two analysts, typically Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, breaking down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the night prior. Three interviews featuring select wrestling personalities are usually featured in the show.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen in the video above. Megan Morant first interviewed Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. She then spoke with Xavier Woods before finally interviewing The Usos.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows, will be added on-demand

Nathan 🤍💙💛 @WWELUFC



Sheamus, Gunther & Drew McIntyre sign contracts for WrestleMania match



Added to tonight's Sami Zayn on The Kevin Owens ShowSheamus, Gunther & Drew McIntyre sign contracts for WrestleMania matchAdded to tonight's #SmackDown Sami Zayn on The Kevin Owens Show Sheamus, Gunther & Drew McIntyre sign contracts for WrestleMania match Added to tonight's #SmackDown https://t.co/zyLpVVjLvt

Two recently aired programs on other platforms are set to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. These programs are added on a delay due to contractual obligations with television companies and streaming platforms.

WWE Main Event from April 6, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, April 22. The opening bout of the night saw Rick Boogs take on Cedric Alexander. The main event featured Dexter Lumis battling Bronson Reed.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 24, 2023, will be available on Sunday, April 23. The show was one of the final big events before WrestleMania and featured Cody Rhodes in action, The Kevin Owens Show, & more.

#2. A wXw Wrestling show will be available

wXw Germany @wXwGermany



Nur noch weniger als 25 Stehplatztickets vorhanden: jetzt für nur 19,99€ sichern.



wXw

Morgen, Huber Arena - Kultur Halle, Bad Säckingen



🎟️ MORGEN sind wir zum ersten Mal im südbadischen Bad Säckingen und das bringen wir mit!Nur noch weniger als 25 Stehplatztickets vorhanden: jetzt für nur 19,99€ sichern.wXw #WeLoveWrestling LIVEMorgen, Huber Arena - Kultur Halle, Bad Säckingen🎟️ events.wXw-wrestling.com MORGEN sind wir zum ersten Mal im südbadischen Bad Säckingen und das bringen wir mit!Nur noch weniger als 25 Stehplatztickets vorhanden: jetzt für nur 19,99€ sichern. wXw #WeLoveWrestling LIVEMorgen, Huber Arena - Kultur Halle, Bad Säckingen🎟️ events.wXw-wrestling.com https://t.co/C5FecFjKK3

Indie content is returning to WWE Network for at least a week. PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling programming was discontinued a few months ago, with the archives removing their content entirely. wXw content remained, but no programs have been added in weeks.

Thankfully, that is changing this weekend. wXw We Love Wrestling 42 is set to be added on-demand on Friday, April 21. Indie programming was previously made available on Saturdays, so the new upload shows a change in strategy.

The program was taped on March 4, 2023, and featured former SmackDown star Alexander Wolfe. Levaniel, Ava Everett, Baby Allison, Fast Time Moodo, and other wXw stars will appear.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Oro Mensah vs. Damon Kemp

NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network & Peacock. As usual, the show will air at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, April 21. The program will be available on-demand for Network subscribers, but Peacock users will have to wait two and a half weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

The program will feature three big matches, best described as a showcase for up-and-coming stars. The main event will see Javier Bernal & Kale Dixon taking on the duo of Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.

The opening bout of NXT Level Up is another tag team bout. Wendy Choo & Valentina Feroz will battle Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. Lastly, Damon Kemp and Oro Mensah will clash.

