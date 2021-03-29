Rob Van Dam officially announced for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class

After a week of rumors and a tease from former ECW owner Paul Heyman, FOX Sports' Ryan Satin confirmed that Rob Van Dam will be apart of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. Van Dam joins Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali and Kane for the 2021 class as well as the 2020 class, which will also be inducted this year.

RVD will be making his first appearance for the WWE since leaving the promotion in 2014. In an interview with Ryan Satin, Van Dam expressed how he felt about being inducted into this year's Hall of Fame:

"It’s a pretty awesome feeling. Just like you probably would imagine, it feels like I’m being acknowledged and appreciated for my body of work. It feels very good. I’m honored,"

I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but... pic.twitter.com/HrIuFZaWtI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 27, 2021

Rob Van Dam has had quite the career that spans more than 25 years across several promotions including ECW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. RVD was one of the mainstays of ECW and is considered one of the all time greats in the land of Extreme.

The Whole F'N Show also won the WWE Championship, was a six-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Hardcore Champion, former European Champion and three-time Tag Team Champion.

Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during this year's ceremony which will take place on Tuesday April 6th on the Peacock Network.

Rob Van Dam and his connection with the fans

The rumors are true: RVD is going into the @WWE Hall of Fame with the class of 2021.@TherealRVD opens up about what it means to be going in this year, his time in ECW and whether he wants to return to WWE for another run. https://t.co/qlENJIeng5 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 29, 2021

Rob Van Dam has had an immense connection with the pro wrestling fanbase since early in his career. His signature "pointing at himself" taunt is one that has been imitated by many fans throughout the years.

RVD discussed his relationship with the fans in his interview with Ryan Satin:

"[Fans have] been calling me future Hall of Famer for years and I always just shrug and say, ‘All right, man. As long as you think so.’ But, glad to be among the chosen few this year."

For his longtime fans, especially those who witnessed him perform in ECW, this must be a very prideful moment. Rob Van Dam was never supposed to be on the main stage of WWE, but through his passion, as well as his strong relationship with the crowd, he went on to achieve great success.

This is why RVD is truly deserving of the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.