Roman Reigns and 13-Time Champion to Challenge for the WWE World Tag Team Title? Exploring Post-SummerSlam Possibility

Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 kicked off with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso locking horns with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After an incredible display of action by the two teams, the bout ended with The OG Bloodline members securing a pinfall victory over the heels.The OTC made his long-awaited return to WWE on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event XL and has been working with The Yeet Master since then. Amid a heated feud with Reed and Breakker on the red brand, the Samoans joined forces and displayed their prowess as a tandem at The Biggest Party of the Summer.After emerging victorious in the high-stakes bout, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso might go after the WWE World Tag Team Title. Reigns hasn't held tag team gold for a long while in the Stamford-based promotion and could look to do so after settling his feud with the Seth Rollins-led group.Since his partnership with The Yeet Master at the summer spectacle was a success, the OTC and the 13-time champion could work together again as a duo to secure the coveted gold. Jey has held the World Heavyweight, Tag Team, and Intercontinental titles in WWE. He could now look to add another prize to his collection alongside his cousin.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.Roman Reigns to be out of action for a while after being brutally assaulted on RAW?While Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last weekend at Night One of SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins also made a surprising return after the main event and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.Last night on RAW after SummerSlam, The Visionary had his first world title defense against LA Knight and emerged victorious via disqualification. He retained the gold, thanks to an interference from CM Punk.After the match, Reigns came out to confront Rollins and his crew. Unfortunately for the OTC, he got outnumbered and was brutally assaulted by the heel faction. After being at the receiving end of three destructive Tsunamis from Bronson Reed, The Tribal Chief might have sustained an injury and could be out of action for a while as part of the storyline.While this scenario might sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed.