5 then vs now dream matches for Roman Reigns 

It's not been an easy ascent to superstardom for Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table has had to endure some hard times as the corporate and generic mold for action figures without charisma or direction.

He never existed outside just being Roman Reigns, SHIELD powerhouse turned world champion and cousin of The Rock. And as a result Reigns has only just found his feet well and truly in WWE.

Sure Roman has always been great in the ring, but he never had that click with the fans needed for them to accept you. It feels very much like the character change introduced a new character to the audience.

The kevlar donning Roman Reigns that left is night and day when compared to the Tribal Chief who speared Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt out of the company.

Roman Reigns has well and truly evolved his character so much that he is finally being accepted into GOAT conversations, among legends cut from the same cloth as he.

Accompanying the conversation, Roman Reigns will now be a name frequently mentioned among dream matches between the Head of the Table he is today, and legends in the business from yesteryear.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Steve Austin

Steve Austin may very well be the greatest character in all of Sports Entertainment history. His series with the Rock was legendary, and his vendetta with Vince McMahon was generation-defining.

Roman Reigns may not be there yet, but he is well on his way to the levels that Austin reached if he stays on course. They are perfect enemies for each other too, as their personalities mesh well. Reigns is the Head of the Table, with "The Table" being a legendary dynasty of wrestling legends in the Anoa'i family.

He is the chosen one, chosen to rule WWE as the one and only champion. Steve Austin is the antithesis to Roman Reigns. Whereas Reigns has been selected and given opportunities, Steve Austin kicks the door down and snatches the opportunities from the higher ups who do not want him to succeed.

This is their character infusion, Steve Austin is the renegade opposing the machine that is Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns would have the numbers advantage but Steve Austin would have the fans.

