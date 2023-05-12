Roman Reigns' 5-year-old promo on multi-time WWE Champion is an awkward watch today

Roman Reigns had a whirlwind path in WWE before becoming The Tribal Chief. After becoming a member of The Shield, he went on to have a solo run as The Big Dog, which wasn't really popular with the fans. Still, he was regularly featured on weekly shows and wrestled at every Premium Live Event, something he used against a certain "absent" star.

Reigns began 2018 in a quest for the WWE Universal Championship. At that year's Royal Rumble, he was one of the final two stars before being eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura. He got redemption the following month after winning the Elimination Chamber, earning himself a title match against then-champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

Before their major showdown at 'Mania, Roman Reigns cut a promo on the February 26, 2018, episode of RAW criticizing Brock for being an absent champion. He stated that The Beast didn't respect any of the fans and workers for only showing up when he wanted to or if the money was right.

Roman then stated that it doesn't matter how big the crowd is or where the show is going to be held as he will be there anyways. Sharing that since he was born in "this business," he knew the difference between business and respect.

Five years later, it's definitely an odd thing to watch. Roman Reigns only wrestled three times this year so far, four including a house show despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has also only appeared in a handful of weekly programming. Additionally, his contract also showcased him only wrestling a handful of times and for only Premium Live Events. Safe to say, his continued absence is something that many fans are not happy about.

Interesting statistics showcase how Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns switched places in WWE

For those wondering, The Beast Incarnate is not a superstar who shows up on a weekly basis as well. However, it has been noted how he has been more present and active lately, just an addition to how he is more open to facing up-and-coming stars.

A Twitter post by Raion74_ showcased that Brock Lesnar appeared in every Premium Live Event in WWE this year. First at Royal Rumble, then at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39, Backlash, and the upcoming Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns has only wrestled in the first three events and is expected to show up for the upcoming one on May 27. Aside from this, Lesnar has also appeared occasionally on the weekly programs WWE as a way to build up his matches.

How do you feel about Roman Reigns' current schedule in WWE? Share your thoughts below.

