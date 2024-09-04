Roman Reigns to be absent from SmackDown in September? Exploring his WWE status

Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not made a single appearance on WWE programming after suffering a brutal attack from The Bloodline on the August 16 episode of SmackDown. This has led to fans speculating about the Original Tribal Chief's next appearance.

While Reigns was originally scheduled to return on the September 13th edition of SmackDown, there is a chance he might miss the show. As a matter of fact, there is a chance Reigns may not feature on the Friday Night Show this month.

Notably, the Stamford-based promotion stopped advertising the former Universal Champion for SmackDown's return to the USA Network on September 13. Additionally, the company has yet to advertise the superstars for the remaining editions of the Friday Night Show for this month. Hence, as of this writing, there is no update regarding Roman Reigns' return to television this month.

It will be interesting to see if WWE surprises fans by making Reigns appear on September 13.

WWE analyst recently predicted Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and 40, respectively. In his first outing against The American Nightmare, the erstwhile Big Dog achieved success, but he lost the title in the second encounter earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that the Original Tribal Chief would either face Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu at The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

"I truly think that at WrestleMania we're still gonna end up with either Roman versus Solo, or maybe we'll get Roman versus Jacob at WrestleMania and The Rock versus Cody," he said. [31:26-31:39]

Both matches suggested by Roberts will generate a lot of interest. Roman has a clear agenda against his former Enforcer, as he aims to retain the Ula Fala.

Jacob Fatu, on the other hand, is a destructive force. The Samoan Werewolf's in-ring skills have impressed one and all, and his potential singles match against the former Universal Champion could prove to be a blockbuster affair. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the coming weeks.

