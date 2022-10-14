Roman Reigns' Bloodline vs WWE's Dream Team: 5 Potential challengers at Survivor Series: WarGames

Will Roman Reigns be at Survivor Series: WarGames? As of now, there is no information available on who will be in the event, as no superstars have been advertised.

There is some speculation that Reigns won't be needed as he has a world title defense against Logan Paul in early November at Crown Jewel 2022. Given that this is the first time WarGames will be on the main roster, the match should be enough to sell itself without needing The Tribal Chief.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline need to be in the event as they are the "star power" of the entire WWE.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran even picked his "All-Star" team of babyfaces to take on Roman Reigns' Bloodline in the headlining WarGames match.

This list features the five picks of Vince Russo and his "All-Star" team. While four names may not be surprising, the last one certainly is.

#5. Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty has been on a roll in 2022

Bobby Lashley is one of the most obvious picks on this list. He turned face upon his return from injury in 2022 and has enjoyed a new level of popularity. Although brief, his United States Championship run was highly acclaimed by fans. He had incredible title defenses weekly - whether it was against Austin Theory, Ciampa, AJ Styles, The Miz, or Seth Rollins.

While he may not be the champion anymore, there is no denying that 2020-2022 has been the best run of Bobby Lashley's entire wrestling career. It's easy to see why a superstar with such momentum made Vince Russo's "All-Star" list.

#4. Drew McIntyre - Roman Reigns' last challenger

Many believe that Drew McIntyre should have dethroned Reigns

Drew McIntyre had an incredible main event against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022. He was Reigns' last Universal Title defense and a man who many felt should have dethroned him.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, there were no plans for Roman Reigns' run to end at that point. The Scottish Warrior's run in 2020 during the COVID/Thunderdome era was career-defining as he largely carried the company during one of the most challenging periods in the company's history.

He has become an established main event star. While he is yet to regain that top spot, he is an easy pick from Russo to face The Bloodline at WarGames.

#3. Goldberg

Goldberg standing tall over Bobby Lashley in their epic rematch

Goldberg comes off as a not-so-surprising pick from Vince Russo. The WWE Hall of Famer's last match happened to be against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged him for the Universal Championship.

As Goldberg's contract has technically ended, there are no details about when his next match could be or if he is returning at all. However, Survivor Series: WarGames would be a good match for him. Even if he only competes for 5 to 10 minutes, he can create the maximum impact. His history with Roman Reigns also makes him a suitable pick.

#2. Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate returned for a small run in early October 2022

Brock Lesnar returned as a babyface last year, and the "Cowboy" persona has been an instant hit with fans. It's a big change from his usual "Suplex City" gimmick, which was primarily used from 2015 to early 2020.

His run in WWE has seen him collide with primarily Roman Reigns in three matches spanning from October 2021 to July 2022. While their WrestleMania 38 main event should have been considered the focal point as it was dubbed the biggest match in the event's history, their SummerSlam clash garnered instant acclaim as one of the best main events in recent memory.

It was advertised as Lesnar's last clash with Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief defeated him decisively. While The Beast is a go-to pick for this match, it's perhaps the final entry that is the most interesting.

#1. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is a sensible pick on the list, but he is also the most surprising entry. It could be argued that he is the least established out of the five. However, he has been put in essential spots on the card. His recent win over Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit was one of his defining moments in 2022.

Many feel Riddle could be a future world champion. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title a few months ago - albeit unsuccessfully.

This, in our opinion, is the most interesting of the five picks Vince Russo made for WWE's "All-Star" team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

