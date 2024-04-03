Roman Reigns breaks character to thank WWE fans: What did he say?

Roman Reigns has received much praise from the WWE Universe as a heel. He has forced fans to acknowledge him, and even ripped them to shreds during segments and promos. However, they continue to react positively to his heel run, and his dominance remains well-established.

However, there is a man behind the mask of Roman Reigns, and he is Joe Anoa'i. He is grateful for the fans and the support he has received over the years, and is willing to let them know just how much he appreciates them. Hence, when WWE released a documentary, Biography: WWE Legends, featuring The Tribal Chief, the WWE Universe flocked to witness the other side of Reigns.

Following the release, The Tribal Chief broke character to extend a thank you to the fans for watching the documentary.

"I'm just thankful, you know. I mean, we don't really go down this route too often. I don't like doing it much anymore because I just like staying in but at the end of the day, it's just about the support, it's about our fans. It's about, you know, letting your audience in just enough to where they have that investment. These have been critical and pivotal moments of my life and our WWE Universe has been there for a lot of them."

Even Jey and Jimmy Uso have opened up about the man Roman Reigns is off-screen, and Jimmy teared up while talking about The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has a special task during WrestleMania 40 weekend

The Tribal Chief is main-eventing Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he will be tag-teaming with The Rock against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. On Night 2, he will be battling Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

However, prior to April 6th and 7th, 2024, The Tribal Chief has an extremely special task to perform on April 5th, 2024. This is the day the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony will take place.

The Tribal Chief will be inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Some of Paul Heyman's best work has been with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and this is an excellent way to honour their bond.

