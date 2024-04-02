Will 38-year-old WWE superstar help Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is an incredible superstar and entertainer. He has the skills to make anyone believe in the character he is playing and masking his real personality to the last inch. Interestingly, even though he plays a ruthless heel on WWE TV, the man behind the mask, Joe Anoa'i, is very different.

During an interview, both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso opened up about Reigns and the man he is off-screen. According to the brothers, Reigns is a man who always checks-in on them and their families and has always been there whenever they needed him. Jimmy Uso even became emotional while talking about what Reigns means to him.

However, what Jey and Jimmy Uso said during the interview is about Joe Anoa'i and not Roman Reigns. It's a revelation of who the WWE superstar is when the WWE camera is off him. In no shape or form does this mean that Jey Uso will help Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Why will Jey Uso not help 'The Tribal Chief' at WrestleMania 40?

Currently, Jey Uso is scheduled to go up against Jimmy Uso. Hence, his war with The Bloodline is still on-going. It doesn't seem that WrestleMania 40 is where he will return to the faction, especially after Rhodes and Rollins have constantly shown up for him.

The 'Main Event Jey' run is going well for him, and he has been extremely well-perceived by the fans as a babyface. Hence, the interview does not signify that Roman Reigns will get help from the former Bloodline member.

However, it should be noted that if Jey Uso does help The Tribal Chief, that will be a huge twist in the storyline and angles, but will have nothing to do with what Jey Uso said about Joe Anoa'i.

Roman Reigns addressed the hate he gets from the WWE Universe

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. During the show, he was asked about the WWE Universe's unending hate for him. To that, Reigns had a simple explanation.

As per Reigns, he does not bother about the hate that he is receiving from the WWE fans as long as the business is going strong. He is in the business to make money and put food on the table for his family, so he will do whatever it takes to grow the business and keep the checks coming. However, the hate does not bother him in the slightest!

On another note, Roman Reigns has been announced as the man who will induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame!