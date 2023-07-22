Roman Reigns breaks character on WWE SmackDown: How did Jey Uso make him laugh?

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set their rules of engagement on WWE SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief and his former right-hand man cut a promo on each other days before their big match at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey Uso also made Roman Reigns break character during their segment on WWE SmackDown. The former tag team champion explained the rules of the Tribal Combat, saying he could slap his cousin with a fan’s slipper. That caused Reigns to crack a smile.

After Reigns signed their match contract, Jey grabbed it and tore it up. He said they don’t need an agreement to make their match official. One-half of The Usos said they’d settle the score in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

The match won’t just be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It’ll be for Reigns’ Tribal Chiefdom. Moreover, it won’t be contested under traditional rules but will carry a no-disqualification stipulation.

The Tribal Combat is one of the two matches WWE made official for SummerSlam 2023 on the July 21, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Fans can read the updated card of the August 5 Premium Live Event here.

Does Roman Reigns stop Solo Sikoa from attacking Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown?

Solo Sikoa accompanied his Tribal Chief to the ring to discuss the stipulation for the match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

The two opponents agreed to a Tribal Combat. After the segment, Solo Sikoa tried to take out his brother with the Samoan Spike but was stopped by Roman Reigns.

Jey took advantage of the distraction to remove The Bloodline’s enforcer with a superkick. The former tag team champion destroyed his brother with the same move last week on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen how the rivalry will unfold on the road to SummerSlam.

SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5.

