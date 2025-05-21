Roman Reigns to bring back WWE Legend after 659 days at Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring Seth Rollins' biggest nightmare 

Roman Reigns suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and fans haven't seen him ever since. He might return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with a surprise.

Ad

On the WWE RAW episode that followed WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns and CM Punk confronted Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins for unexpectedly turning heel at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the two suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Visionary and his new ally, Bron Breakker.

CM Punk has since been feuding with the new heel faction and will team up with Sami Zayn to take on the heels at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, The OTC is nowhere to be seen. Fans may wonder if he could return alongside an unexpected ally.

Ad

Trending

The mysterious ally in question is Brock Lesnar, who has had a history with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. He seemingly concluded his longtime clash with Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, after which there may be a chance the two could team up in the future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn could lose to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the upcoming special event, after which The Tribal Chief could make his highly anticipated return. As Reigns may be hesitant in trusting CM Punk after their feud during the Road to WrestleMania 41, fans might wonder if he could bring back Brock Lesnar, whose last appearance was at SummerSlam 2023.

While it might be sensible from a storyline perspective, considering The Beast's history with Seth Rollins and especially his new Wiseman, it should be noted that it will likely not happen. Lesnar's name has been involved in controversial allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, so he will most likely not return unless his name gets cleared. His potential return alongside the former Undisputed WWE Champion would have been a sight to witness, but it is just a hypothesis for now.

Ad

Who else could support Roman Reigns if he returns at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Brock Lesnar might have been the perfect ally to battle the likes of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, The OTC could find someone else to ensure he isn't alone against the heels at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Over the last few weeks, Jey Uso has been an active feature of the ongoing storyline. He has emerged to oppose The Visionary's alliance in the past, so it could happen again, especially if he can join forces with his former Bloodline stablemate.

Roman Reigns could also ask for support from Cody Rhodes, considering the two showcased great chemistry when they teamed up at WWE Bad Blood 2025. This alliance could instantly make headlines and send thrill waves through the viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More