Roman Reigns and CM Punk to both be betrayed by top name joining Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins erupted in a brawl on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Following this, the trio has now been announced for a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, as the three men head to Las Vegas, there is a chance that Triple H could side with Rollins and backstab Reigns and Punk.

The Game and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, took complete control over WWE back in 2013-14. Forming The Authority, HHH recruited Seth Rollins as the face of his invasive campaign and made him betray his Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Triple H helped The Architect gain several accolades in return for keeping the company’s roster in check. He helped Seth Rollins win the 2014 Money in the Bank contract, which he used at WrestleMania 31, defeating Reigns and Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion. Later, he defeated John Cena at the 2015 SummerSlam to win the US Title, becoming a double champ for the first time.

Now, The Game could try to resurrect The Authority by favoring The Visionary once more. This could be an ambitious endeavor from HHH, who may try to counter The Rock’s plan to take over WWE by asserting his dominance with Rollins in his corner. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk could defeat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are the top stars of WWE right now. However, The Second City Saint has an edge above the former Shield Brothers. This week on Monday Night RAW, Punk did an in-ring segment where he highlighted that neither of the former Universal Champions has ever defeated him without the other one’s help.

Notably, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion also eliminated Reigns and Rollins at the same time from the 2025 Royal Rumble. As an added trump card, CM Punk also has a favor from Paul Heyman in his pocket, which he is using to sow seeds of mistrust between The Wiseman and the OTC.

Thus, there is a chance that The Straight Edge Superstar could emerge victorious at the Show of Shows. While this is also speculation at this point, it would be interesting to see which of these sworn enemies exits WrestleMania 41 as the winner.

