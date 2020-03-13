Roman Reigns comments on SmackDown taking place at the WWE Performance Center

Reigns has confirmed he'll be there

Following the news that this week's SmackDown will take place at an empty WWE Performance Center, Roman Reigns has confirmed that he's on his way to Orlando to appear on the show.

The Big Dog revealed that he's "excited to see the PC and change it up a bit" when responding to a tweet from Twitter user Joe Connerty, who asked if Reigns would be on the show.

Ahh yessir, headed to Orlando now. Actually excited to see the PC and change it up a bit!! #SmackDownLIVE https://t.co/v0SDWM2hMm — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 13, 2020

Just last night, WWE confirmed that SmackDown would air live as usual, but would no longer take place in Detroit, Michigan.

"Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan."

SmackDown is the first WWE event to be affected, with a decision on WrestleMania not yet made by either WWE or The City of Tampa. Tonight's SmackDown airs live from the PC for the first time ever, just days after NXT took place in the same building.

The venue change follows the news that WWE were flying Superstars back to the USA ahead of a travel ban, with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus having to cut their trips to the UK short.