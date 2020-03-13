WWE confirms this week's SmackDown will emanate live from Performance Center

This week's SmackDown has moved location

Following a day of announcements of cancelled and postponed events across the globe, WWE have confirmed that this week's SmackDown will now emanate from the WWE Performance Center, with "only essential personnel" in attendance.

WWE released a statement saying:

"Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan."

The event is the first WWE event to be affected, with a decision on WrestleMania not yet made by either WWE or The City of Tampa. Friday sees SmackDown air live from the PC for the first time, just days after NXT took place in the same building.

It’s official, this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Performance Center with “only essential personnel” in attendance. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 12, 2020

The venue change follows the news today that WWE were flying Superstars back to the USA ahead of a travel ban, with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus having to cut their trips to the UK short.

There is no word yet as to whether "essential personnel" for SmackDown means there will be no crowd present, nor whether the previously announced returns of Jeff Hardy, Paige and John Cena will still happen.

Sportskeeda will keep you updated with any further news as it unfolds.