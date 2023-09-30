Roman Reigns to confront legendary 25-time champion on WWE SmackDown after 289 days? Potential Fastlane spoiler explored

Roman Reigns is set to make his return after weeks of absence from WWE SmackDown. For those unaware, The Tribal Chief is currently advertised for the October 13 edition of the Blue brand, which is set to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Moreover, this show will also be marked as the fallout edition of Fastlane 2023 on SmackDown.

The appearance of Reigns on the show may raise many possibilities, with one of them being the Undisputed Champion confronting John Cena. As the Cenation Leader and LA Knight are set to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team action at Fastlane, it is highly likely that the babyface face team will emerge as the winners in this match.

So, after defeating the members of the Bloodline, the 16-time World Champion might call out Roman Reigns for another match between these two. The potential reason behind this could be that Cena finally wants to capture his record-breaking 17th World Championship reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, the company recently started referencing John Cena as the Greatest of All Time during his entrance as well. So, the Cenation Leader might also want to solidify this statement by challenging Reigns to another match after winning the Tag team match at Fastlane 2023, seeking his 17th world title reign.

With the company bringing many twists and turns within The Bloodline Saga, a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cena seems to be a realistic possibility.

When was the last time John Cena and Roman Reigns came face to face in WWE

The last time John Cena and the Tribal Chief came face to face was during a tag team match that took place on December 30, 2023. The match ended with Kevin Owens and Cena emerging victorious against Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match was set up when the Cenation Leader accepted Owens' invitation to continue his streak of wrestling every year in the company.

Even before this, at SummerSlam 2021, the Bloodline Leader had defended his Universal Championship against John Cena in a singles match, which ended with Roman Reigns retaining his Championship.

If the company decides to have another showdown between these two massive stars, it will add another thrilling chapter to their stupendous rivalry in the company. Moreover, as The Tribal Chief has now defeated the 16-time World Champion twice. Another singles bout between these two provides Cena with an opportunity to seek revenge for his previous losses.