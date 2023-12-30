Roman Reigns to continue as champion until 31-year-old wrestler makes his WWE debut? Analyzing the possiblity

Roman Reigns is currently in the midst of a historic title reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has already secured victories against seasoned veterans such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre during his current championship run.

Furthermore, Reigns is scheduled to defend his title at the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, against the winner of the triple threat match at New Year's Revolution SmackDown.

However, there's speculation that Reigns might retain his title not only at Royal Rumble but also at WrestleMania 40. The belief is that the Tribal Chief could continue his championship reign until Jacob Fatu makes his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

This speculation is fueled by Jacob's active engagement with the current storyline of the Samoan faction. He even recently reacted to Solo Sikoa being named the Tribal Heir by Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Currently, the Bloodline's narrative primarily revolves around the Tribal Chief's title reign and how Reigns will sustain his championship for an extended period. In the event that Roman loses his title soon, there might not be a specific storyline left to keep the faction's narrative engaging.

However, the inclusion of Jacob in the Bloodline could inject new life into the group's story, even without a title at stake. It is important to note that Jacob is currently signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW), and his contract is expected to last until 2025.

So even if WWE wishes to incorporate him into the Bloodline, they would need to wait until his current association with MLW concludes.

Jey Uso recently shared his reaction to pinning Roman Reigns in 2023

While Roman Reigns has continued his dominance since becoming the Tribal Chief, he faced a setback against Jey Uso at Money in the Bank 2023. This surprising turn of events occurred during a Bloodline Civil War match, where Roman, alongside Solo Sikoa, faced the Usos in a tag team bout.

In a shocking conclusion, the former Right Hand Man, Jey Uso, pinned the Undisputed Champion, bringing an end to Roman's impressive streak of 1,204 days without getting pinned in the company.

Expand Tweet

As we approach the close of the year 2023, Jey Uso expressed his reaction on his official Instagram story, celebrating his achievement and using his popular catchphrase "Yeet."

Following this loss, Roman Reigns and Jey clashed in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, where the champion managed to retain his title with the help of interference from Jimmy Uso.