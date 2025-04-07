Roman Reigns to convince legend to turn heel at WrestleMania; new Paul Heyman guy? 3 Things The Wiseman can do next after betraying the OTC

The relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has been incredible and is expected to make the headlines at WrestleMania 41. The main event of Night One of the show is set to feature CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match, a battle that is expected to take the internet by storm.

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk revealed his highly-anticipated favor which has already left the WWE Universe in awe. The Second City Saint revealed that The Wiseman would be in his corner at The Grandest Stage of Them All, betraying the OTC.

This turned out to be a massive betrayal for the Tribal Chief and is expected to add some more twists and turns at WrestleMania 41. While Heyman aligned with Punk, which the WWE Universe loved, how long would that last is still a question.

Let's check out a few things that The Wiseman could do after betraying Roman Reigns.

#3. Paul Heyman gets a new client

While Roman Reigns has been his Tribal chief for a long time now, perhaps it's time for Paul Heyman to introduce a new client. Over the years, Heyman has heaped praise on a lot of young talent, including the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Both men are said to spend a lot of time together behind the scenes, with Heyman trying to bring the best out of Breakker, and the results are all visible on TV. At WrestleMania 41, the 27-year-old could end up losing his Intercontinental Title on Night One itself.

This could be followed by The Wiseman introducing the young star as his new client, who could leave all three men in the Triple Threat match motionless in the ring with devastating Spears, making a statement of his alignment with The Wiseman.

#2. Roman Reigns convinces Paul Heyman to turn heel

Paul Heyman has betrayed Roman Reigns in the past by aligning with Brock Lesnar in early 2022, which turned out to be a master plan. During Lesnar's match against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022, Heyman double-crossed Brock and turned heel once again by aligning back with Reigns, which could be the case this time as well.

Paul Heyman could betray CM Punk during the WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns, stunning the fans once again, with both men turning heel. Further, this could lead to a massive feud between Punk and Reigns, enhancing their saga with the WWE Universe getting to witness a dream feud.

#1. Paul Heyman betrays both Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WWE has been all about stars doing the unthinkable lately, and some massive twists and turns could end up shocking the fans this year at The Showcase of The Immortals as well. While Roman Reigns and CM Punk are fighting over The Wiseman, the third star in the match, Seth Rollins, could shock the world by getting Heyman on his side, causing jaws to drop everywhere.

The Visionary has proved to be a mastermind of his own in the past as well and could turn things around the way very easily, especially with Reigns and Punk both being distracted in their rivalry. This could even lead to a possible alignment of Heyman and Rollins with The Rock and John Cena, which could make them one of the greatest factions in the history of the sports entertainment industry.

While the Triple Threat match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk is expected to have some massive twists and turns, Paul Heyman's plans are the most important thing to consider at this point.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for all three stars and The Wiseman next.

