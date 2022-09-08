Former Champion reacts to top WWE star's online exchange with Roman Reigns' family member

WWE Superstar Naomi has reacted to the Twitter exchange between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' cousin, Solo Sikoa.

At Clash at the Castle, Sikoa, who is the cousin of Reigns and the younger brother of The Usos, became the newest member of the dominant WWE faction known as The Bloodline.

In the upcoming episode of SmackDown we will see the young Uce join forces with his family as well as the group's honorary member Sami Zayn.

Following on from a tweet by WWE on FOX, which showcased The Bloodline minus Zayn, Solo, and the Canadian star got into a back and forth on Twitter with the young star, which led to Sami asking Sikoa not to exclude him from the group.

"Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce!"

Following on from this, another member of Roman Reigns' family, WWE Superstar Naomi, who is the wife of Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, reacted to Zayn and her brother-in-law's conversation.

Given her very legitimate connection to the Anoa'i family, many fans have wanted the former SmackDown Women's Champion to join The Bloodline, in order for her to bring even more gold into the group.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Solo Sikoa joining Roman Reigns in The Bloodline

Clash At The Castle was an event that saw WWE's strongest faction grow in even greater numbers with the arrival of The Uso's younger brother.

Following on from his shocking main roster debut in Cardiff, Solo Sikoa's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently called on fans to acknowledge The Bloodline's newest member.

With The Bloodline already having the tag team and world title division on lockdown, it could be a fair assumption that championship gold awaits Solo Sikoa in the future.

