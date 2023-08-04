WWE SummerSlam 2023 is almost here, and the company is all set to feature its top stars at the event, including names like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and more.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will feature a minimum of eight matches and could also feature returns, upsets, and surprises, considering it is one of the most prominent events offered by the company.

With so much planned for the event, it certainly has the potential to outshine WrestleMania 39, which could be considered the best premium live event this year so far. Without further ado, here are five ways WWE SummerSlam 2023 could be better than WrestleMania 39.

#5. In-ring competition

This year's Grandest Stage of Them All featured several star-studded matches, and most didn't disappoint. However, The Biggest Party of The Summer might feature even better bouts.

While WrestleMania 39 delivered thriller main event matches, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins' stellar battle, and an epic triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE SummerSlam 2023 will feature Logan Paul's encounter with Ricochet, Jey Uso's redemption match against Roman Reigns, and a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship.

If all these matches exceed expectations, the upcoming premium live event could be better than this year's Show of Shows.

#4. Roman Reigns' end

While most fans anticipated Roman Reigns would lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the title. However, he could finally lose the title at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Jey Uso is set to battle his cousin in a "Tribal Combat" match, seemingly ending the storyline that started in 2020 when the two stars feuded over the Universal Championship. Jey may be the ideal person to end the monumental reign, and if this happens, WWE SummerSlam 2023 could instantly become more memorable than The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. Randy Orton could return at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Randy Orton is one of the most prominent names in the promotion considering his long and eventful career as well as the value he adds to the product. While he still has impeccable star power, he couldn't compete at WrestleMania 39.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 could be the event where The Viper finally makes a return after being out of action for over a year. It will be a celebration for all the Ruthless Aggression Era fans and could be a great addition to the already stacked active roster. The moment itself could make the upcoming event better than WrestleMania 39.

#2. Heist of the century once again?

Finn Balor is set to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on August 5. While many fans believe Rollins will retain, remaining fans will expect Balor to become the new champion. But what if the company has completely different plans?

Damian Priest is the Money in the Bank contract holder and could cash in at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The company has already teased cracks between him and Finn Balor. There is a slight possibility that he will turn on his Judgment Day stablemate and cash in the contract when the two competitors are exhausted. He could then win the World Heavyweight Championship, pulling off another memorable MITB heist. The moment could outshine all that happened at The Show of Shows.

#1. WrestleMania 40 main event to be set?

Fans have wanted Roman Reigns to battle The Rock for years, but the match has still not yet happened. However, it could be set up for WrestleMania 40 if The Great One appears on August 5.

Amid the current SAG-AFTRA strike, The Rock may be free to make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2023. His return to confront Roman Reigns amid The Bloodline drama will make perfect sense. The People's Champion could return to confront Roman Reigns, setting up a match for the next edition of The Show of Shows. The moment could make The Biggest Party of the Summer better than WrestleMania 39.

