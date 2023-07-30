Shocking betrayal, WrestleMania challenge - 5 possible endings to WWE SummerSlam 2023

One of the biggest premium live events of the year, WWE SummerSlam 2023, is just a week away. Eight matches are already confirmed for the show, with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat seemingly closing the event.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is a highly anticipated event, with several blockbuster matches set and more to be announced. Fans can also expect surprises and returns as it is one of the company's most renowned events.

Like last year's gigantic main event ending featuring The Tribal Chief retaining his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, the company will try to close the show on the highest note. Here are a few ways the event can conclude.

#5. A clean finish at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2022 ended with Roman Reigns standing tall

If there are plans to conclude this year's installment of WWE SummerSlam 2023 similar to last year, Roman Reigns standing tall at the end of his Tribal Combat against Jey Uso will be an amazing idea to close the show on a high note.

Jey Uso also certainly has the caliber to become the new champion, as he has the perfect storyline leading up to his title match against his cousin.

Fans will gladly accept him as the undisputed champion. Either way, the company could end the show with a clean ending to the Tribal Combat.

#4. Damian Priest cashes in

The Tribal Combat will have extreme conditions, and all the weapons will be legal. Both competitors will expectedly be exhausted by the end, leading to an ideal situation for a Money in the Bank cash-in.

Damian Priest could enter the match to make it a triple threat like Seth Rollins did at WrestleMania 31. He could potentially recreate the Heist of the Century or could go on to cash in after the main event match is over.

From there, The Judgment Day member could go on to become a new champion or fail successfully capitalize on the opportunity. Either way, fans will like this nature of ending to WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa betray Roman Reigns

Troll Wrestling @trollwrestle

ROMAN REIGNS to turn BabyFACE after being dethroned by his all time wiseman, PAUL HEYMAN.

Which means Jey, Jimmy or Solo aren't the #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4lAa8vQQJu There's a discussion (pitch in creative writing) going on and being heavily considered for The Bloodline storyline right now.ROMAN REIGNS to turn BabyFACE after being dethroned by his all time wiseman, PAUL HEYMAN.Which means Jey, Jimmy or Solo aren't the

Over the last year, prominent members of The Bloodline, namely Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, left The Tribal Chief after realizing his manipulative tactics. However, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are still with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The promotion has already teased the wrestling world of Solo Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns. But at WWE SummerSlam 2023, fans could witness the greatest betrayal when Paul Heyman turns on The Head of The Table and becomes the advocate of Solo Sikoa, leading to the beginning of another feud among The Bloodline members.

The sight will steal the show, and fans will patiently wait for the SmackDown episode following The Biggest Event of The Summer.

#2. Randy Orton returns

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Let’s run it back.



A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. Randy Orton & Roman Reigns have only had ONE 1 v 1 match against each other on PPV.Let’s run it back.A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. pic.twitter.com/F3TcANMDzr

One of the most-anticipated returns in recent memory is of Randy Orton, who hasn't been on television for over a year. Orton is still among the most important members of the current roster, but his career-threatening back injury has kept him out longer than most fans would expect.

The Bloodline took out The Viper after he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. It will make sense for Orton to finally return and challenge Roman Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for The Apex Predator's return if he has recovered from the injury. The moment will send thrill waves throughout the fan base if it happens in the closing moments of the premium live event.

#1. The Rock finally confronts The Tribal Chief

The Rock could eventually return to face his cousin

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is arguably the most-awaited dream match in recent years, as the two stars have never battled each other inside a squared circle. While it is still unlikely, here are a few hints that the match will eventually happen in WWE.

Grayson Waller has recently talked ill about The Rock, and the Hollywood star also responded to the young Aussie's comments, boosting the rumors of The Great One's return to Titanland. Amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, chances of a comeback have increased.

While The Rock could return to confront Grayson Waller, if the stars align, he might also face Roman Reigns, potentially setting up a match for WrestleMania 40. The moment will be remembered forever if it happens at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023