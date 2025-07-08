Roman Reigns' ex-partner to win MITB from Seth Rollins & become new champ? 3 Ways Sami Zayn could return after WWE RAW

Last night's WWE RAW saw Sami Zayn lock horns with Bron Breakker in a singles match. However, as the Honorary Uce was making his entrance for the match, he was attacked by Karrion Kross.

Ad

The Doom Walker laid waste to Sami, attacking his injured ribs with a steel pipe. Despite the brutal beatdown, Zayn showed heart and participated in the match against Bron Breakker.

However, given the fact that he wasn't fully fit, The Dog of WWE destroyed Sami, delivering multiple Spears before picking up a big win. Later, Paul Heyman revealed that Zayn has been ruled out indefinitely due to an injury.

As of this writing, there is no official update on when the former International Champion will return to WWE. However, in this piece, we will explore three potential ways the company can bring back the Honorary Uce:

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#3. Sami Zayn could return to target Karrion Kross on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karrion Kross has been involved in an angle with Sami Zayn on WWE RAW for several months. They locked horns with each other in a match at Night of Champions, where Sami won.

However, the loss to Zayn has not gone down well with Karrion Kross, who has since been attacking The Underdog from The Underground. As mentioned earlier, Kross launched another attack on Sami last night on WWE RAW, playing a key role in the Canadian's loss against Bron Breakker.

Ad

Given the recent turn of events, Sami Zayn has a score to settle with The Herald of Doomsday. The babyface could return to exact revenge on Kross once he is medically cleared.

#2. The Canadian could join forces with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, who has been absent from WWE programming since April, is rumored to return at Saturday Night's Main Event XL this weekend. Given the OTC has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins, he is expected to return during or after Seth Rollins' match against LA Knight on Saturday night.

Ad

If that does happen, this will lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud between Reigns and Seth Rollins and Co. Given Sami Zayn shares a good bond with the Only Tribal Chief, plus the fact that he has issues with Rollins' faction, the WWE RAW star may return to help the OTC in his war with Rollins.

The former OG Bloodline member could join Roman's ranks as his new Right Hand Man, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Ad

#1. Triple H could book Sami Zayn to get the ultimate revenge on Seth Rollins & Co.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn was injured by Bron Breakker, a member of Seth Rollins' faction. Hence, Chief Content Officer Triple H could book the Honorary Uce in a return angle against the heel stable once he is medically cleared.

Sami could return to take out the head of the snake, Seth Rollins, by challenging him to a match. However, the 40-year-old could goad The Visionary into putting his MITB briefcase on the line against him in the potential encounter.

Ad

If that is indeed the case, it may lead to a great arc on WWE RAW. Sami could win the MITB briefcase from Seth Rollins to get his ultimate revenge on the heel faction.

Following that, Zayn may potentially cash in his contract on his former rival, Gunther, provided The Ring General retains his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg this Saturday, to finally become a WWE World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!