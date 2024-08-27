Roman Reigns to finally fight a 31-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

The thought of witnessing Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania sends a shiver down the spine. WWE was working on building the storyline for this match for last year's Show of Shows, but the angle did not fit in, and plans were dropped. While this year's Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia was another chance to make it happen, the WWE Universe did not appreciate The Final Boss replacing Cody Rhodes.

For the upcoming WrestleMania, the section of WWE fans who are hoping to see The Final Boss battle the Original Tribal Chief might be disappointed. As per reports, The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes has a higher chance of making it to The Grandest Stage of All compared to the dream match between the Samoan cousins. If this plan becomes set in stone, the Original Tribal Chief is open to taking on another opponent. Well, given the current situation, there is no one better than Solo Sikoa to take that open spot.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa doesn't need a title. Their battle is about who wears the Ula Fala, and right now, the 31-year-old star has it. Furthermore, Reigns and Sikoa's match will not just be about them, but it'll involve the former and current Bloodline members as well. Whether it's a Civil War or a singles match with several interferences is up for speculation, but The Grandest Stage of All is definitely a fitting platform for them to battle.

Lately, Roman Reigns has been dealing with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline by himself. He needs to find allies before he takes on The Street Champion in a fight, considering the situation will turn ugly rather quickly. The two men who should be by his side when he goes into battle with The Bloodline are Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Wrestling veteran gives his opinion on who Roman Reigns should face in a huge match

The Bloodline destroyed the Original Tribal Chief on the August 16 episode of SmackDown by smashing him through the announcers' table. The man who played a primary role in the attack was Jacob Fatu.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that if WWE continues to book Fatu with a similar approach, a match between Reigns and him will be big money!

"It'll be huge. Bro, they built [Jacob] Fatu to be a monster. I think Fatu, if they keep booking him like this, him and Roman's gonna be money."

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not appeared on weekly TV since then. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns brings in some backup to take on The Bloodline.

