Roman Reigns finally meets next challenger, returning heel destroys top champion -- 5 biggest WWE feuds that can start on SmackDown and RAW after SummerSlam

WWE delivered an epic show at SummerSlam 2022 that earned praise from fans and critics. With the biggest part of the summer now in the history books, all eyes will be on the new storylines that will develop on RAW and SmackDown.

Top champions will meet their next title challengers, while other superstars will look to step up their game to raise their position on the roster. A successful, well-liked premium live event will further motivate the creative team to develop a more compelling product.

Here, we look at the most significant rivalries that could start on SmackDown or RAW after SummerSlam 2022. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE SmackDown)

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Brock Lesnar in an epic Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. But the Tribal Chief already knows the next big threat awaiting him down the line.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on the SmackDown before SummerSlam to earn a colossal title opportunity. He will challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Fans have long waited to watch these two superstars compete in a battle for gold. More than that, everyone wants to see the Scottish Warrior win a title and celebrate in front of fans -- an opportunity he was denied due to the pandemic.

Since Clash at the Castle will be held in the UK this year, the WWE Universe is inclined towards witnessing McIntyre finally get his deserved celebration in front of the home crowd. But it won't be an easy task to dethrone Reigns as the top titleholder in the company.

Both superstars are expected to cross paths on the SmackDown after SummerSlam and kickstart their feud. McIntyre once beat Brock Lesnar to become the world champion. He will now be preparing to face Reigns in a huge main event.

Additionally, he will need to keep an eye out for the rest of the Bloodline members who have influenced their Tribal Cheif's title defenses multiple times in the past.

#2 Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (WWE RAW)

This year's SummerSlam marked the end of a year-long rivalry between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The latter challenged the reigning RAW Women's Champion but couldn't emerge victorious.

Soon after the match, Bayley made a surprise return, and she was not alone. Other surprising returns included Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, and the three superstars got into the ring to confront Belair.

Becky Lynch turned face and backed Belair against the new heel trio. Bayley will look to make a strong statement on RAW, and the champion could be her biggest target.

She was involved in an intense feud with Belair prior to her injury, and now, she looks prepared to settle an old score. There's also a chance that another babyface from RAW will join Belair and Lynch to even the odds against Bayley, Sky, and Kai.

#3 The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders (WWE SmackDown)

The Usos are currently enjoying a historic reign as the tag team champions. The Street Profits were one of the few teams that posed a legitimate threat to Jey and Jimmy Uso's dominance. However, they couldn't dethrone the Bloodline members at SummerSlam. The Usos are now expected to look forward to new challengers for their titles.

The new and vicious Viking Raiders have been booked as the dominant tag team on SmackDown since their return. They could step up to The Usos and potentially challenge them to a title match at Clash of the Caste.

Booking this feud will allow WWE to push a new tag team into the title picture. Moreover, fans will have balanced expectations from this feud as they look forward to a compelling rivalry without banking too much hope on a potential title change.

Since the Viking Raiders have just returned, a loss won't affect their credibility. But it will be a good opportunity to showcase their brutal side against two of the trickiest competitors in WWE today.

#4 Finn Balor vs. Edge (WWE RAW)

When Finn Balor joined Judgment Day, things didn't turn out well for Edge. Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley turned on the Rated-R Superstar and attacked him viciously, putting him out of action for a while. Edge got his payback at SummerSlam when he attacked Balor and Priest during their tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The assault on Judgment Day hinted at a potential feud between them and their former leader. Fans expect Triple H to finally allow Finn Balor to play to his strengths and showcase his full potential on RAW. Things could take a massive turn for the former Universal champion if he is involved in a feud with the WWE legend.

Historically, Balor has been excellent as a heel, but his booking on the main roster has always limited his character. That could change drastically now, marking new beginnings for The Prince. He can deliver a memorable feud with Edge, hopefully leading to a big match at a significant premium live event. This storyline has a lot of potential, and we hope to see the creative team capitalize on the same.

#5 Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville (WWE SmackDown)

Liv Morgan picked up a controversial win to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. An unhappy Ronda Rousey turned heel at the show and attacked everyone she could see. Unless the Baddest Woman on the Planet returns to demand a justified rematch, Morgan will move on to her next challenger.

Currently, there are no top heels in the SmackDown Women's division who have enough momentum on their side to pose a legitimate threat in the title picture. Thus, WWE will probably look to book a feud with someone who can draw heat and help add credibility to Morgan's title reign.

Sonya Deville recently publicly asked Triple H for an opportunity to prove herself. She even locked horns with Morgan on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, albeit in a tag team match. Thus, we might see Triple H hand an opportunity to The Pridefighter against the SmackDown Women's Champion.

