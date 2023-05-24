Roman Reigns' first loss in 2023 could lead to confrontation with 36-year-old WWE Superstar at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face his arch-rivals in WWE, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, in tag team action at Night of Champions.

This could be the perfect setting for The Tribal Chief to eat a loss on PLE, and the creative team must not succumb to the urge to put six belts on him on the day he reaches 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

Throughout his title reign since August 2020, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the sole superstar to score a victory over The Tribal Chief on PLE at the Royal Rumble 2022. If recent comments made by The Architect are any indication, WWE is slowly building towards a blockbuster main event program between the two former brothers of The Shield. The bout should headline a major event in the coming months.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins believes The Tribal Chief's 27 title defenses since becoming champion do not suffice and considers the latter's approach towards being on top of the roster as "the guy" selfish.

Meanwhile, The Head of the Table is looking to bring the Undisputed Tag Team Titles back to The Bloodline. Owens and Zayn can find a way to retain the belts this weekend. WWE could easily book either one of them to pin Solo Sikoa and protect Reigns in the process.

Whilst either one of the tag champs deserves a pinfall victory over their long-time nemesis, the company might not allow Roman's first pinfall loss since 2019 to happen this Saturday.

By the end of the night, when Seth is the fan favorite to topple AJ Styles to become the brand new World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns could make his presence felt, as he would want to remind fans that he is still the most important superstar.

Could Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Roman Reigns be the main event of WWE SummerSlam?

There is word on the rumor mill that The Bloodline will face each other at SummerSlam, with Reigns and Solo taking on The Usos. But Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Roman Reigns could be a bigger match on the card.

Both The Visionary and his Night of Champions opponent AJ Styles, have ascertained lately that because of the circumstances surrounding WWE's decision to introduce a new belt, the World Heavyweight Championship feels like a secondary title.

This is exactly the reason why the winner of the Big Gold Belt on Saturday night (likely to be Rollins) should emphatically defeat Roman Reigns next. The World Heavyweight Championship will thus be recognized as an equal, without question.

