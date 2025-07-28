Roman Reigns to be forced into making a huge change for SummerSlam after shocking attack? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

Roman Reigns will team up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Fans are excited to see Reigns teaming up with an OG Bloodline member again. However, with less than a week left until the show, a brutal attack by Bronson Reed on this week's Monday Night RAW could put The YEET Master on the shelf and force Reigns to find a new partner for The Biggest Party of the Summer.Roman Reigns made his return to WWE after a nearly three-month hiatus on the July 14 episode of RAW. The OTC1 came seeking revenge on Seth Rollins' faction as he launched an attack on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. By doing so, he prevented the heel duo from inflicting more damage to Jey Uso and CM Punk.On last week's WWE RAW, Roman Reigns addressed Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41. The Oracle tried making amends by acknowledging The Tribal Chief and offering him to lead the heel group in Seth Rollins' absence, but Reigns saw right through Heyman's act and rejected the offer.The war of words turned into a physical altercation as Reed and Breakker used their numbers advantage to dominate Reigns before Jey Uso came out to even the odds. After the show, Reigns took to X (fka Twitter) and extended a proposal to Main Event Jey to be his partner for a tag team match against Reed and Breakker at WWE SummerSlam, which The YEET Master accepted.That said, there could be a massive change in the scheduled match on this week's RAW as Bronson Reed goes one-on-one with Jey Uso. The bout may not see a clean ending, as instead of trying to win, The Auszilla may solely focus on decimating his opponent. Reed could hit multiple Tsunamis on The YEET Man, leaving him writhing in pain. The sheer brutality of the attack could lead to Jey Uso not being medically cleared to compete at the upcoming PLE.This would force the OTC1 to find a new tag team partner on short notice for SummerSlam. Sensing an opportunity to get his payback on the heel group, LA Knight could step up as Reigns' partner. The Megastar currently lacks a clear direction heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. Hence, involving him in this major tag team showdown could keep his momentum alive. That said, it is just speculation for now.WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns could face CM Punk in the futureSpeaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed Roman Reigns' return on the July 14 episode of RAW. Interestingly, after fending off Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Reigns only extended his hand out to Jey Uso and left Punk lying on the mat.Roberts emphasized this moment, noting the lingering tension between Reigns and Punk. The WWE analyst believed the unfinished business between the two stars could eventually lead to a one-on-one showdown.&quot;He knows CM Punk tried to steal The Wiseman from him... There's tension still between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which I think is amazing, because at some point, we have to get Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk. It's just too good,&quot; Roberts said.Will The Tribal Chief and The YEET Master come out on top at SummerSlam against the formidable team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker? Only time will tell!