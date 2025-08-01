Roman Reigns to form a brand-new Bloodline with two WWE Superstars in a massive twist? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

Roman Reigns is set to team up with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker this weekend at SummerSlam 2025. During this week's WWE RAW, the heel duo took out Reigns and Jey with a brutal beatdown. That said, the upcoming PLE might see a massive twist, as the OTC1 may shock the world and align himself with his rivals, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Roman Reigns has been at odds with Seth Rollins' faction since its formation. Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania 41, and The Visionary and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after The Show of Shows. Initially, it seemed like we were headed toward a one-on-one match between Reigns and Rollins at SummerSlam, but the creative team had to pivot to a tag team showdown after The Architect's untimely knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.With Rollins currently sidelined, the direction for this heated rivalry may completely change, as Roman Reigns could assume the role of leader of the heel faction and turn it into a brand-new version of The Bloodline. While this shocking turn of events may be exciting for fans, it could make SummerSlam a heartbreaking night for Jey Uso, as he might face a massive betrayal at the hands of his cousin.A few weeks ago on RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, during which his former Wiseman attempted to make amends with the Original Tribal Chief by acknowledging him. Heyman reminded Reigns of the OG Bloodline days and how they have always worked better together than against each other. The Oracle then revealed an interesting proposition for the OTC1, offering Reigns to lead his faction in Seth Rollins' absence.While Roman Reigns immediately rejected Heyman's offer, it may be a calculated move that could lead to the OTC1 reuniting with his Wiseman at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Reed's cryptic message ahead of SummerSlam added fuel to the fire of this potential scenario coming true this Saturday. During the PLE, Reigns could turn on Jey and help Bronson and Bron win. The Head of The Table may embrace the heel duo afterward and officially declare the beginning of a brand-new chapter in The Bloodline's story.That said, it is just speculation for now. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for WWE SummerSlam 2025.Cody Rhodes calls Roman Reigns his greatest enemyCody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are arguably two of the biggest stars of this generation. The high-profile rivalry between the two resulted in two world title matches at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. While Reigns got the better of Cody during their first bout, The American Nightmare defied all odds and walked out of 'Mania 40 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, ending Reigns' historic 1316-day reign.Speaking in a recent interview with The Ringer, Cody Rhodes explained why his 'Mania 39 encounter with Roman Reigns is his favorite match. The American Nightmare reflected on a sequence during that bout when Roman had him locked in a Guillotine Choke. The 40-year-old then went on to call the OTC1 the greatest enemy of his life.&quot;And then, in that moment, I remember I'm just slowly wiggling my head out, and I can hear an entire stadium, where the sound goes up, start to move. And I thought, 'Oh man, they're into this. How blessed am I that they're into this?' And when it's that good, it feels completely real. Everything seems real. Roman is the greatest enemy of my life. And I'm trying to climb a mountain that's impossible to climb. And that just acoustic moment for me had made it my favorite match of all time,&quot; he said.The scorecard between the two megastars currently reads 1-1. It's just a matter of time before the two enter each other's orbit again.