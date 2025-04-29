Roman Reigns to form new faction with 2 stars, Dom's new girlfriend to appear? 4 Predictions for WWE after RAW 

This week's WWE RAW was another eventful show. The episode saw WWE announce some big matches for its upcoming Premium Live Event, Backlash 2025, which is scheduled for May 10.

Ad

Logan Paul was teased as Jey Uso's first challenger, while The War Raiders earned a big win over The Judgment Day. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn was victimized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in the main-event of WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the company after how things transpired last night. To feed into the curiosities, here are four bold predictions for WWE after RAW:

#4. Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan for Bayley

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It was revealed last night on RAW that Liv Morgan will be taking some time off from the company to shoot a Hollywood movie. However, amidst her absence, her on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, may betray her.

Given Dirty Dom's history of betraying people close to him, it won't come as a surprise if the luchador turns his back on Liv to get romantically involved with another female star, Bayley.

The Role Model revealed in an earlier interview that she would love to be involved in a romantic angle on-screen in the company. As a result, the creative team could align her with Dom in Liv Morgan's absence, which would certainly spice things up.

Ad

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to vacate their championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the duo could be forced to vacate the championship in the coming days.

As mentioned earlier, Liv Morgan will be taking some time away from WWE programming due to her movie project. WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, could have The Judgment Day stars relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship in the coming days.

Ad

The Game could then announce a tournament to crown the new champions.

#2. Rusev could destroy Otis on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rusev made a blockbuster return to WWE last week. Following that, The Bulgarian Brute revealed his purpose of hunting down the flawed, the arrogant and the stars who waste their talents, last night.

Rusev will now face Otis in a singles match on RAW next week. However, fans should expect the former AEW star to make easy work of him. The Bulgarian Brute could destroy Otis to earn an easy win.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could form a new faction with Sami Zayn and CM Punk

Roman Reigns was betrayed by Paul Heyman, who joined forces with Seth Rollins, to help him win at WrestleMania 41. Later, the OTC was brutalized by The Visionary and his new muscle, Bron Breakker, last week.

Roman could now form his own faction to fight The Architect. The OTC could join forces with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to wage war against Rollins' new faction, given both The Best in the World and The Honorary Uce were also victimized by the heel stable.

While Punk was brutalized last week, Sami Zayn was laid out by both Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW last night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More