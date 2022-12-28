With 2022 drawing to a close and with Roman Reigns having disposed of almost every challenger, it has been reported that SmackDown will soon have new faces for The Tribal Chief to face.

Roman has sat atop the WWE ladder as Universal Champion for an astounding 849 days and counting. Along the way, he has beaten stars such as John Cena, Edge, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and many more.

With almost every star on the roster losing to Roman, Xero News has reported that WWE may be looking to switch up the SmackDown roster so new opponents can emerge for Reigns.

"They are looking to put more talent on SD (SmackDown) who has not faced Roman yet, as they look to build another big year for The Tribal Chief."

Roman Reigns' most recent title defense of his Undisputed Championship came last November as he beat the upstart Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE Writer thinks Roman Reigns should take a break

Having been world champion for over two years, the Head of The Table has been the flagbearer for WWE. However, with many believing that he may finally lose his titles at WrestleMania 39 in April, it may be time for him to step away from the ring for a while.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Roman should take a well-deserved break after Mania.

"Bro, is there any talk about Reigns taking a break? Bro, the dude needs a break. I can't see him after WrestleMania not disappearing for a few months. Is there any talk about that? How long was he gone for?" [19:05 - 19:32] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman has defended the Universal title at the past two WrestleManias as he defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan in 2021 and later conquered Brock Lesnar this year in Dallas.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your prediction in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes