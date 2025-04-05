Roman Reigns to get replaced by 27-year-old; CM Punk gets betrayed? 4 directions for top champion if he loses his title at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner. This is going to be the most viewed and hyped up Premium Live Event in all of pro wrestling, just as it is each and every year.

So far, a number of high-profile bouts have been confirmed for the show. This includes Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, and more.

There have been some rumored matches, too. For example, there has been speculation that 27-year-old Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match at The Show of Shows.

If that bout does happen, there is a very real chance that Bron Breakker loses his belt. From there, however, there are major moves he can make. This article will take a look at four directions for Bron if he loses his Intercontinental belt at WrestleMania.

Below are four directions for Bron Breakker if he loses his title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could challenge Jey Uso or Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

One of the biggest matches at WWE WrestleMania 41 will be for the World Heavyweight Championship. The reigning champion, Gunther, will put his prized title on the line against Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn the title opportunity. Gunther has since made Jey's life miserable on WWE RAW, even recently going as far as to leave Big Jim, Jey's twin brother, a bloody mess.

Many expect Jey to win the title. Regardless of the outcome, Bron Breakker could step up and fight the winner, perhaps at Backlash. He has defeated both men before, albeit Gunther in NXT and not on the main roster. Still, Breakker is likely confident that he can beat either man.

#3. Paul Heyman could choose Bron as his next big thing and replace Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers ever. Even in his early career, he showed a ton of promise. Over time, he managed such greats as Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and even CM Punk. He's a WWE Hall of Famer for a reason.

Heyman will likely be best remembered for his work with Roman Reigns. He has been The Wiseman of The OTC for the past five years on WWE television. This has meant he has also led The Bloodline.

Given that Roman is part-time and will likely take an extended break post-WrestleMania, Paul could decide to replace him. If he does, he could manage Bron Breakker. The Big Bad Booty Nephew could be regarded as the new Next Big Thing of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Heyman could take the 27-year-old to the promised land.

#2. If Heyman betrays CM Punk, Breakker could feud with The Voice of the Voiceless

While Roman Reigns being replaced would make sense, thanks to The Big Dog's schedule, there is somebody else Paul Heyman is extremely close to in WWE: CM Punk. The two are known to be best friends.

While many assume he will just work with The Voice of the Voiceless once Roman Reigns disappears from WWE television, that might not be the case. Heyman could cost Punk the win against Roman in their WrestleMania Triple Threat Match and pledge his loyalty to The OTC.

If that happens, Heyman would need help when Roman Reigns leaves. Enter Bron Breakker. Heyman could still bring in Bron, but not as a replacement for Roman. Instead, he could be there to fight CM Punk, leading to some dream matches.

#1. The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott could add Bron Breakker to their group

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto was one of the most shocking events in pro wrestling history. John Cena surprised the world by turning heel and beating down Cody Rhodes.

Cena didn't do it alone, however. He was joined by The Rock and Travis Scott, making a new faction in WWE. The only issue is The Rock and Travis Scott haven't been seen since, and John Cena isn't full-time either.

Bron Breakker could be recruited to the stable and be a full-time member. While they're away, Bron could represent the stable. Then, when they do show up, they can all be a dominant force together. Breakker being anointed as the future by John Cena and The Rock could be an incredible rub for the Intercontinental Champion.

