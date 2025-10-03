Roman Reigns to introduce 6'8" monster as his Right Hand Man in the new Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns might be on the verge of forming a new Bloodline after what went down on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC returned to assist The Usos in defeating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match. After the bout, Reigns reunited with Jey Uso, praising his recent actions.

Reigns appears to be grooming Jey to be his successor, potentially as the next holder of the Ula Fala. The YEET Master could be on his way to becoming the next Tribal Chief, with Reigns guiding him. The duo may go on to kick-start another chapter in The Bloodline saga. That said, to further establish their dominance, the OTC could add a Right Hand Man, a role that was previously played by Jey Uso.

In an interesting possibility, Roman Reigns could introduce Talla Tonga as the Right Hand Man of the potential new Bloodline. The 6'8" star made his televised WWE debut at Night of Champions, helping Solo Sikoa dethrone Jacob Fatu as United States Champion.

While there was a lot of hype surrounding Talla when he debuted, the former NJPW star has failed to carry that momentum further. His alliance with Solo Sikoa as part of the MFT hasn't been fruitful for Talla. Since his debut, the star has only had one singles match, defeating Jimmy Uso on the August 1 episode of SmackDown.

Sensing that the 34-year-old's potential is being wasted on the blue brand, Roman Reigns could bring Talla Tonga over to RAW as his Right Hand Man. Talla could do what Jey used to five years ago, dealing with the faction's rivals before they could face Reigns or Jey. This could allow Talla an opportunity to establish himself as a credible powerhouse in WWE.

That said, while it could be exciting, this is only speculation for now.

Roman Reigns' influence may lead to Jey Uso betraying his twin, Jimmy Uso

Ever since Roman Reigns advised Jey Uso to focus on winning championships and carrying the family's legacy forward rather than worrying about being a team player, The YEET Master has become a new man. However, this new attitude of Main Event Jey's hasn't sat well with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Big Jim has taken issue with how Jey has been showing shades of Roman Reigns lately. It is evident that Jimmy is not a fan of the OTC's influence on Jey. That said, with Reigns back in the picture, his influence on the former World Heavyweight Champion is only going to increase. If Jimmy attempts to defy this alliance, The YEET Master could turn on his brother, considering him a liability rather than an asset.

That said, this is also speculation. Fans will have to wait and see how the renewed Bloodline story unfolds in the coming weeks.

