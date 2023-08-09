Roman Reigns to introduce new Bloodline member due to his injury? Analyzing the chances

Roman Reigns suffered an injury during his Tribal Combat against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Fans might wonder if the Tribal Chief will introduce a new Bloodline member amid his legit injury on Friday Night SmackDown.

To answer the question, no. Roman Reigns is unlikely to introduce a new Bloodline member into the storyline, which reportedly remains unaffected despite the Tribal Chief’s injury. The top star is expected to take a hiatus from WWE after SmackDown this week.

Reigns was allegedly injured when he took a dive from Jey Uso to the outside of the ring. The one-half of The Usos apparently miscalculated the distance causing him to land with full force on his cousin’s back.

Roman Reigns was able to finish the match despite the injury. He even absorbed the full force of Jey’s offense in the main event of SummerSlam 2023. The match also featured outside interference in the form of Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline tried to take out Jey with his tag team combo finisher but got hit with a massive spear by the Tribal Chief himself. Jey had the match won but was stopped in his tracks by his twin Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy stopped a full three-count by removing Jey from the ring. Even Reigns was shocked at what he saw. The Tribal Chief took advantage of the distraction to hit Jey with a spear through the table for the win.

Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown this Friday?

Roman Reigns is advertised for the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will be part of an acknowledgment ceremony of some sort. Jimmy Uso will also appear after his shocking betrayal at SummerSlam 2023.

Check out WWE’s official announcement as it pertains to the segment below.

"Day-One Ish is no more."

"After the shocking conclusion to Tribal Combat between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso returns to The Island of Relevancy to acknowledge his Tribal Chief."

"Jimmy revoltingly assaulted Jey at SummerSlam, and it remains to be seen whether he will offer an explanation to his dastardly betrayal."

"What will happen next in the ongoing Bloodline family saga? Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!"

SmackDown takes place live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

